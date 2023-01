Spurs could be first team ever to win three in a row against Guardiola

Kane just two short of 200 Premier League goals

City looking for home comforts

Man City have suffered rare back-to-back defeats in the last week, the second of which in the Manchester derby saw them slip eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Although that came with that ridiculous offside goal for Man Utd, there were still signs for concern for Pep Guardiola as he looks to avoid losing three in a row with City for the first time since April 2018.

The champions have just been a bit off of late, especially in front of goal, so will need to sharpen up or they'll go three home league games without a win for the first time since December 2016 having drawn and lost their last two at the Etihad.

Spurs are a bit of a bogey team as well with City losing four of the last five league games against them, while Guardiola has lost six of his 15 fixtures against Spurs - only losing more against Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd.

Spurs slumping at the wrong time

While City aren't in the best form, Antonio Conte's Spurs are under even more pressure after an abject defeat in the north London derby on Sunday - and a hurting City side looking for a response could be their worst possible next fixture.

When this fixture was meant to be played in September Spurs could've gone top with a win, but they arrive in Manchester now five points off a top four spot.

Spurs did do the double over City last year though, and could become the first team ever to win three straight league games against a Pep Guardiola team.

And Conte does have the head-to-head edge over Guardiola with three wins in five, so maybe he can again prove to be the Spaniard's Kryptonite in what's a high-pressured encounter for both sides.

Spurs need to stop shipping first goals

No surprises to be found in the outright betting with City big 4/11 favourites while Tottenham are 15/2 for what would still be a huge shock given how they'd played recently.

The draw is priced at 4/1 and although it's not a result you associate with this fixture - just one of the last 13 meetings has ended level - it has more appeal than usual given how Conte will play and City's recent creativity issues.

As Guardiola's men haven't had more than three shots on target in their last three outings, so there's a template on film now of how to shut off the supply to Erling Haaland that Conte will certainly have studied.

If any team will give City a helping hand though it's Spurs, as they've conceded first in eight of their last nine league games, so sitting back may not be a wise option after all if Spurs defend as they have been.

Plus City have looked vulnerable at the back and Harry Kane ripped them apart in a 3-2 win here in February. The bookies are planning on goals with over 2.5 at just 1/2 while both teams to score is 8/11.

Can Haaland hit back or will Kane cut loose?

Haaland hasn't scored in the last two, he hardly touched the ball for that matter, but he's been so good in his career that only once has he gone three games without scoring in the big leagues.

Haaland is 4/7 to find the net again while Kane looks worth backing at 12/5 as he looks for two more goals to become the third player to score 200 Premier League goals. Kane at 13/8 to score or assist is also worth looking at.

Specialists in this fixture are Ilkay Gundogan and Son Heung-min, with the Germany scoring for City in two of the last three league meetings while Son has goals in three of five

For your Bet Builders I'd inlcude Dejan Kulusevski, who managed a goal and assist here last season and is 11/5 to have a goal or assist again. He's also a nice 13/10 for just one shot on target.

He returned from injury against Arsenal on Sunday and if he can go again he can cause real problems linking up with Kane and Son.

I still expect City to walk away with the three points but Spurs should give a better account of themselves than in recent games.