<h1 class="entry_header__title">Man City v Tottenham: City to strike back against stuttering Spurs</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-19">19 January 2023</time></li> <li>2 min read</li> </ul> "2023-01-19T09:25:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/e50ce5d4463f0d5e376269382ce0a7d9ee09cf0d-thumb-1280x720-169192.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham expects Man City to get a confidence boosting victory over their recent bogey team Tottenham, but thinks Spurs can at least score and play their part in an entertaining game. Spurs could be first team ever to win three in a row against Guardiola Kane just two short of 200 Premier League goals Back a 10/1 Bet Builder for City v Spurs Bet £5 on a Bet Builder in this game &amp; get a free £5 Bet Builder City looking for home comforts Man City have suffered rare back-to-back defeats in the last week, the second of which in the Manchester derby saw them slip eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. Although that came with that ridiculous offside goal for Man Utd, there were still signs for concern for Pep Guardiola as he looks to avoid losing three in a row with City for the first time since April 2018. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954163"] The champions have just been a bit off of late, especially in front of goal, so will need to sharpen up or they'll go three home league games without a win for the first time since December 2016 having drawn and lost their last two at the Etihad. Spurs are a bit of a bogey team as well with City losing four of the last five league games against them, while Guardiola has lost six of his 15 fixtures against Spurs - only losing more against Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd. Spurs slumping at the wrong time While City aren't in the best form, Antonio Conte's Spurs are under even more pressure after an abject defeat in the north London derby on Sunday - and a hurting City side looking for a response could be their worst possible next fixture. When this fixture was meant to be played in September Spurs could've gone top with a win, but they arrive in Manchester now five points off a top four spot. "The man Manchester City desired has come back to haunt them!Harry Kane's brilliant first time finish puts Tottenham BACK into the lead at the Etihad! pic.twitter.com/lR59Hfhgy4 -- Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2022 Spurs did do the double over City last year though, and could become the first team ever to win three straight league games against a Pep Guardiola team. And Conte does have the head-to-head edge over Guardiola with three wins in five, so maybe he can again prove to be the Spaniard's Kryptonite in what's a high-pressured encounter for both sides. Spurs need to stop shipping first goals No surprises to be found in the outright betting with City big 4/11 favourites while Tottenham are 15/2 for what would still be a huge shock given how they'd played recently. The draw is priced at 4/1 and although it's not a result you associate with this fixture - just one of the last 13 meetings has ended level - it has more appeal than usual given how Conte will play and City's recent creativity issues. As Guardiola's men haven't had more than three shots on target in their last three outings, so there's a template on film now of how to shut off the supply to Erling Haaland that Conte will certainly have studied. If any team will give City a helping hand though it's Spurs, as they've conceded first in eight of their last nine league games, so sitting back may not be a wise option after all if Spurs defend as they have been. Plus City have looked vulnerable at the back and Harry Kane ripped them apart in a 3-2 win here in February. The bookies are planning on goals with over 2.5 at just 1/2 while both teams to score is 8/11. Can Haaland hit back or will Kane cut loose? Haaland hasn't scored in the last two, he hardly touched the ball for that matter, but he's been so good in his career that only once has he gone three games without scoring in the big leagues. Haaland is 4/7 to find the net again while Kane looks worth backing at 12/5 as he looks for two more goals to become the third player to score 200 Premier League goals. Kane at 13/8 to score or assist is also worth looking at. Specialists in this fixture are Ilkay Gundogan and Son Heung-min, with the Germany scoring for City in two of the last three league meetings while Son has goals in three of five For your Bet Builders I'd inlcude Dejan Kulusevski, who managed a goal and assist here last season and is 11/5 to have a goal or assist again. He's also a nice 13/10 for just one shot on target. He returned from injury against Arsenal on Sunday and if he can go again he can cause real problems linking up with Kane and Son. Bet £5 get £5 on Man City v Spurs Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when place a £5 Bet Builder on Man City v Spurs, so how about trying the below wager? Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Thursday 19 January, 20:00 entertaining game.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Spurs could be first team ever to win three in a row against Guardiola</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Kane just two short of 200 Premier League goals</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back a 10/1 Bet Builder for City v Spurs</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bet £5 on a Bet Builder in this game &<span> </span><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport">get a free £5 Bet Builder</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><ul></ul><hr><h2>City looking for home comforts</h2><p></p><p><strong>Man City</strong> have suffered rare back-to-back defeats in the last week, the second of which in the <strong>Manchester derby</strong> saw them slip eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.</p><p>Although that came with that ridiculous offside goal for Man Utd, there were still signs for concern for <strong>Pep Guardiola</strong> as he looks to avoid losing three in a row with City for the first time since April 2018.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#86BDE5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#8A2B34;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Portsmouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Thursday 19 January, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954163">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>The champions have just been a bit off of late, especially in front of goal, so will need to sharpen up or <strong>they'll go three home league games without a win for the first time since December 2016</strong> having drawn and lost their last two at the Etihad.</p><p>Spurs are a bit of a bogey team as well with City losing four of the last five league games against them, while <strong>Guardiola has lost six of his 15 fixtures against Spurs</strong> - only losing more against Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd.</p><h2>Spurs slumping at the wrong time</h2><p></p><p>While City aren't in the best form, <strong>Antonio Conte's Spurs</strong> are under even more pressure after an abject defeat in the north London derby on Sunday - and a hurting City side looking for a response could be their worst possible next fixture.</p><p>When this fixture was meant to be played in September Spurs could've gone top with a win, but they <strong>arrive in Manchester now five points off a top four spot.</strong></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">"The man Manchester City desired has come back to haunt them!<br><br>Harry Kane's brilliant first time finish puts Tottenham BACK into the lead at the Etihad! <a href="https://t.co/lR59Hfhgy4">pic.twitter.com/lR59Hfhgy4</a></p> -- Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1495108854950023173?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 19, 2022</a></blockquote><p><strong> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </strong></p><blockquote> <p>Spurs did do the double over City last year though, and could become<strong> the first team ever to win three straight league games against a Pep Guardiola team.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>And <strong>Conte does have the head-to-head edge over Guardiola</strong> with three wins in five, so maybe he can again prove to be the Spaniard's Kryptonite in what's a high-pressured encounter for both sides.</p><h2>Spurs need to stop shipping first goals</h2><p></p><p>No surprises to be found in the outright betting with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham/32003182?selectedGroup=1611933388">City big 4/11 favourites</a> while <strong>Tottenham are 15/2 </strong>for what would still be a huge shock given how they'd played recently.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham/32003182?selectedGroup=1611933388">The draw is priced at 4/1</a> and although it's not a result you associate with this fixture -<strong> just one of the last 13 meetings has ended level</strong> - it has more appeal than usual given how Conte will play and City's recent creativity issues.</p><p>As <strong>Guardiola's men haven't had more than three shots on target in their last three outings</strong>, so there's a template on film now of how to shut off the supply to<strong> Erling Haaland</strong> that Conte will certainly have studied.</p><blockquote> <p>If any team will give City a helping hand though it's Spurs, as <strong>they've conceded first in eight of their last nine league games</strong>, so sitting back may not be a wise option after all if Spurs defend as they have been.</p> </blockquote><p>Plus City have looked vulnerable at the back and Harry Kane ripped them apart in a 3-2 win here in February. The bookies are planning on goals with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham/32003182?selectedGroup=1611933388">over 2.5 at just 1/2</a> while <strong>both teams to score is 8/11.</strong></p><h2>Can Haaland hit back or will Kane cut loose?</h2><p></p><p><strong>Haaland hasn't scored in the last two</strong>, he hardly touched the ball for that matter, but he's been so good in his career that only once has he gone three games without scoring in the big leagues.</p><p><strong>Haaland is 4/7 to find the net</strong> again while <strong>Kane looks worth backing at 12/5</strong> as he looks for two more goals to become the third player to score 200 Premier League goals. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham/32003182?selectedGroup=1611933388">Kane at 13/8 to score or assist</a> is also worth looking at.</p><p><img alt="1280 Harry Kane Spurs away kit 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Spurs%20away%20kit%202022.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Specialists in this fixture are<strong> Ilkay Gundogan and Son Heung-min</strong>, with the Germany scoring for City in two of the last three league meetings while Son has goals in three of five</p><p>For your <strong>Bet Builders</strong> I'd inlcude Dejan Kulusevski, who managed a goal and assist here last season and is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham/32003182?selectedGroup=1611933388">11/5 to have a goal or assist</a> again. He's also a nice 13/10 for just one shot on target.</p><p>He returned from injury against Arsenal on Sunday and if he can go again he can <strong>cause real problems linking up with Kane and Son.</strong></p><blockquote> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet £5 get £5 on Man City v Spurs</a></h3> <header> <p class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when place a £5 Bet Builder on<span> </span><span>Man City v Spurs</span><span>, so how about trying the below wager?</span></p> <div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>BTTS, Kane goal or assist, Gundogan & Kulusevski 1+ shots on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham/32003182?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/1</a></div> </header></blockquote><p>I still expect City to walk away with the three points but Spurs should give a better account of themselves than in recent games.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PAUL’S 2022/23 SEASON P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 27pts <br> Returned: 42.1pts <br> P/L: +15.1pts <p> <strong>2021/22 SEASON P/L</strong> <br> Staked: 78pts <br> Returned: 119.92pts <br> P/L: +41.92pts </p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected football matches this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB30222">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/villarreal-v-real-madrid-tips---blancos-to-bounce-back-180123-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Blancos to bounce back</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/olympiakos-v-aris-tips---greek-giants-to-give-pards-pain-180123-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Greek giants to give Pards pain</a> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/crystal-palace-v-manchester-united-tips-wilf-ul-opportunity-170123-840.html">Wednesday Football Tips: Wilf-ul cards opportunity at 19/1</a> </article> </li> </ul> <h3>Most read stories</h3> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-city-v-tottenham-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-latest-odds-170123-1063.html">Man City v Tottenham: City to strike back against stuttering Spurs</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/brisbane-heat-v-hobart-hurricanes-big-bash-tips-khawaja-and-wade-catch-the-eye-180123-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Khawaja and Wade catch the eye</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html">Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards</a></h3> </li> </ol> href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/burnley-v-west-brom-tips-cagey-friday-night-contest-on-the-cards-170123-766.html">Burnley v West Brom: Cagey Friday night contest on the cards</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-simcock-a-trainer-to-deliver-again-for-wolverhampton-and-kempton-190123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Simcock a trainer to deliver again for Wolverhampton and Kempton</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/villarreal-v-real-madrid-tips---blancos-to-bounce-back-180123-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Blancos to bounce back</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/wta-australian-open-womens-day-4-tips-mertens-capable-of-double-up-for-the-column-180123-778.html">Australian Open Day 4 Women's Tips: Mertens capable of double-up for the column</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-331-nap-at-dundalk-180123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has two at huge prices in the 13:35 at Dundalk</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/january-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-221222-204.html">January Transfer Blog LIVE: Arsenal 5/2 to sign Declan Rice this summer</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-first-round-leader-tips-nicolai-to-nail-it-170123-719.html">Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Nicolai to nail it </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-entries-2023-your-key-dates-guide-to-the-festival-170123-1057.html">Cheltenham Entries 2023: Your key dates guide to the Festival</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Betfair Podcast Network</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/cricket-only-bettor/do-india-stroll-home-against-the-kiwis-170123-1171.html">Do India stroll home against the Kiwis?</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-take-aim-at-leau-du-sud-at-25-1-in-haydock-hurdle-170123-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Take aim at 25/1 L'Eau Du Sud in Haydock hurdle</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-third-round-tips-leeds-can-end-winless-run-against-cardiff-160123-629.html">FA Cup Third Round Tips: Six bets for six ties on Tuesday</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-midnight-mary-one-to-side-with-at-plumpton-on-wednesday-160123-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Midnight Mary one to side with at Plumpton on Wednesday</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/the-american-express-pro-am-2023-players-form-guide-130123-779.html">The American Express 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Betfair Podcast Network</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/weighed-in/weighed-in-podcast---episode-137---when-sallie-met-patsy-170123-205.html">When Sallie met Patsy </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-pics-dorhys-performance-sees-him-relishing-betfair-ascot-chase-160123-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Pic D'Orhy's performance sees him relishing the Betfair Ascot Chase</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sports</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-winner-odds-city-evens-to-win-title-after-149-1-united-win-manchester-derby-140123-200.html">Premier League: Arsenal 5/6 to win title after win over Spurs and 149/1 Man United beat City</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-arsenal-at-9-1-in-the-north-london-derby-120123-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back Arsenal at 9/1 in the North London derby</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a 