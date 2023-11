Luton v Liverpool

Sunday 16:30 GMT kick-off

This is what it's all about for Luton Town, games like these are exactly why promotion to the Premie League meant so mutch, as they welcome Liverpool and the Sky Sports TV cameras to Kenilworth Road.

It'll be a great atmosphere but a tough task for Rob Edwards' 11/112.00 shots, who have picked up just five points, only won once and conceded in every league game so far.

The Reds have been impressive, losing just once (THAT game at Spurs) in all competitions and scoring 2+ goals in all but two games - and they've yet to play one of the league's newcomers, who all reside in the bottom three going into the latest round of fixtures.

The confined spaces at Luton's ground can cause issues for the big teams and Liverpool did fail to win away at a promoted side last season (D1 L2), but this is a different Liverpool side now, one that's only lost one of 21 in the league (again that Spurs defeat) so they're on a roll.

The big point is will Luton score? They've scored in three of four at home and Liverpool don't keep many clean sheets - but they can get one here.

Super Salah & Deadly Darwin double

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah are looking as sharp as ever and although they're generally pretty short across the board to score or assist, there's a nice 5/15.80 OddsBoost on the Sportsbook that needs considering.

You can back Salah & Nunez to have 2+ shots on target each at 5/15.80 - boosted from a regular price of 5/2 - and that's a price that just draws you in.

Firstly, after Cody Gakpo started at Bournemouth I think Nunez gets the start here, and his numbers this season have been excellent - averaging over two shots on target for every 90 minutes played.

He's had two and three shots on target in his last two starts for Liverpool, while he's scored in his last three for the Reds as he starts to show exactly why Jurgen Klopp is so excited by him.

Mo Salah is Mo Salah, he's phenomenal and just gets producing time and again. He's not had 2+ shots on target for a few games, but I think he runs Luton a bit ragged here and at the prices this looks a great way of backing Liverpool's star forwards to the max.

Take a punt on big 17/1 Bet Builder

With Liverpool such huge favourites, value is hard to come by in many ways, so here's a few stats to back that combine for a huge Bet Builder treble.

Luton are 23/10 to give away 14+ fouls - and considering the opposition and how much possession Liverpol should have that's well within range.

The Hatters gave away 16 against a Tottenham team that played half the game with 10 men, so 14 against Liverpool seems reasonable.

And if they're giving away fouls then Marvelous Nakamba will be at the heart of it. He's 5/61.84 to give away 2+ fouls - which he's amazingly managed in nine of his 11 games.

Last but not least it's the impressive Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been excellent since joining Liverpool and recently grabbed two assists against Nottingham Forest.

He's been super creative, making the fourth-most chances in the league this season with 25, so 11/43.70 on him for an anytime assist makes a nice final part of our treble.

