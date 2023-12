Hatters just above the drop zone with just two wins

Hatters have a tough test against leaders

Luton Town are arguably doing better than most people expected so far in the Premier League, but the reality is, other than a 1-1 home draw with Liverpool, they're yet to register a result that lends you to believe they're good enough to avoid relegation.

A win at Goodison Park - where quite frankly Everton have been dreadful for quite some time now - was welcome, and a draw at Forest, as well as that draw with Liverpool and a win over an out-of-form Crystal Palace at least keeps their points tally going in the right direction.

And that's going to be the key to any survival hopes they have. It won't matter that they fail to record a statement victory against one of the big boys, all that matters is they keep accumulating points against the teams in and around them.

Sitting 17th in the table, you could say that Rob Edwards' men are accumulating points regularly enough to survive, but they're only where they are in the table because of Everton's 10-point deduction, and I fancy they're in for an almighty test against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The Gunners are starting to hit top gear. They were simply irresistible against Lens in the Champions League last week, and they started Saturday's game against Wolves in similar fashion, racing into a 2-0 lead after just 13 minutes.

Mikel Arteta's men dominated the possession and shots stats, but they somehow found themselves hanging on at the death - not for the first time this season - before winning 2-1, their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Back a big win for Gunners

Although Luton had a rearranged midweek game in early October - a home defeat to struggling Burnley may I add - this is the Premier League's first official midweek round of fixtures, and the Hatters' squad depth really will be tested against one of the elite teams in the division.

Edwards' men were completely outplayed at Brentford on Saturday, losing 3-1 in a game where they conceded an alarming 27 shots. Against a much stronger Arsenal team on Tuesday night, you have to fear for the home team.

Captain and key defender Tom Lockyer looked in a lot of pain with a back problem at half-time against the Bees and not surprisingly didn't appear for the second period. You'd have to consider him doubtful for this game then, and with talented wing-back Alfie Doughty also sidelined, the Luton defence is starting to look a bit stretched.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu went off midway through the second half against Wolves on Saturday and is a doubt for Tuesday night, but Ben White will come in to replace him and the Gunners will be at full strength in attack.

It's therefore no surprise to see Arsenal available to back at just 1/51.20 to claim three points on the Betfair Sportsbook (Luton 13/114.00, Draw 6/17.00) and I fancy them strongly to land those very short odds.

The Gunners really should have been three or four up at half-time against Wolves on Saturday, and even when they were pegged back to 2-1 they wasted some glorious chances to add to their tally.

I can see Arteta's men scoring three our four, possibly more, quite easily if they aren't as wasteful in front of goal on Tuesday night, and I'm very happy to back them at close to 2/13.00 to beat Luton by at least three goals.

Back Arsenal -2 to Win @ 15/82.88 Bet now

A Saka Rice Bet Builder at 11/2 6.50

One thing I try hard to do when including player bets in a Bet Builder, is to back a player that plays almost every minute. At the moment, barring injury, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka do exactly that for Arsenal.

Rice has registered 33 shots this term from his 14 Premier League games, that's an average of 2.36 per game, so you don't need me to tell you that a price of 1/12.00 about him having two or more shots (on or off target) against one of the worst teams in the division looks a cracking bet.

Saka has played the full 90 minutes plus stoppage time in three of Arsenal's last four Premier League games (he played 81 in the other) and he has four assists to his name in his last five games in all competitions. He's also scored three goals in that time so he's a man in red hot form.

Saka is 17/102.70 to assist anytime against Luton, and given that I fancy a bit of an Arsenal romp here, Over 2.5 Goals look another sensible inclusion to a Bet Builder that pays exactly 11/26.50.

Back Rice 2+ Shots, Saka Anytime Assist & Over 2.5 Goals in a Bet Builder @ 11/26.50 Bet now

