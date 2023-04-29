</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Liverpool v Tottenham: Salah to strike on Bet Builder
Dave Tindall
29 April 2023
4:00 min read Sunday and Dave Tindall is backing Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to shine... Liverpool can continue their winning streak Trent Alexander-Arnold can assist on Bet Builder at [5.4] Mo Salah and Harry Kane to score on Bet Builder at [5.4] Reds building a late run This isn't the season Liverpool expected and, at times, they've looked a million miles away from the side that came so close to winning the lot in the last campaign. But after the confusing sight of seeing the Reds below Brighton, Brentford and Fulham, Jurgen Klopp's men are finally stringing some wins together as the finishing line approaches. After fighting back from 2-0 down to draw with Arsenal, Liverpool have reeled off three straight victories: 6-1 at Leeds, 3-2 against Nottingham Forest and 2-1 away to West Ham on Wednesday night. A Europa League spot now looks much more certain and they're at least keeping Newcastle and Manchester United honest in the race for a Champions League slot. Liverpool are [6.4] for a Top 4 Finish, with Newcastle [1.06] and Man Utd [1.17]. Most of Liverpool's problems have been on the road although the recent wins at Leeds and West Ham show a turnaround. At home they've taken 34 points out of 45 so despite the series of disappointments this season, Anfield regulars are still used to seeing their side winning. Their 10 home victories include successes against Manchester City, Newcastle and, of course, that famous 7-0 hammering of Manchester United. Tottenham slipping away Tottenham remain fifth although if their poor form continues, Aston Villa, Liverpool and even Brighton will reel them in. The 6-1 defeat at Newcastle last week surely represents a low water mark and that result did for stand-in boss Cristian Stellini. What Antonio Conte's assistant was doing in charge in the first place remains a genuine mystery. The embarrassement continued as Tottenham fell 2-0 behind at home to Man Utd on Thursday night but at least they fought back to gain a 2-2 draw, suggesting the players were more prepared to run for latest stand-in boss Ryan Mason. The well-liked Mason will at least bring some harmony but Spurs have been dreadful on the road over the last few months, losing five and drawing two of their last seven away fixtures in all competitions. Harry Kane is still knocking them in and Heung-Min Son has finally found some scoring form with three in his last four. But Spurs are conceding chances at an alarming rate so strikes from their two main scorers are being negated by shipping goals at the other end. Reds can rack up another win Liverpool are just [1.55] for yet another victory in this fixture. They've won 13 of the last 20 against Spurs and drawn just one. Tottenham are [6.2] to shake off their poor away form while The Draw is [5.1]. Spurs have conceded 31 goals on the road in the Premier League this season and to give that context it's five more than bottom two Everton and Southampton. Only the top two have netted more home goals than Liverpool so I'm expecting the Anfield crowd to cheer in celebration twice and quite possibly more. Tottenham's haul of 25 away goals is the joint-fifth best in the top flight so that has to be respected. Liverpool have also shipped four in their last two home games. The best way to use all that above info is to back Liverpool to win and Both teams to score although it's a touch short perhaps at [2.88] on the exchange. Instead, I'm going to head to the Bet Builder market to plump those odds up. This is a Bet 5 Get 5 game so here are two ways to cash in... Trent switch offers way in to Bet Builder One reason for Liverpool's late uptick in form has been the tactical switch of moving Trent Alexander-Arnold from right-back to an inverted midfield role. Rather than shine a light on all he does wrong defensively, the focus has now been on his creative side and it's manifested in the assists column. Alexander-Arnold's assist numbers were not at the usual levels up to this point in the campaign but since the switch he's racked up five in his last four games. That leads to a Bet Builder of Trent Alexander-Arnold to assist, Liverpool to win and Both teams to Score at [5.4]. Back Trent Alexander-Arnold to Assist, Liverpool Win, and BTTS - YES @ 5.4 Double up goalscorers on Bet Builder I'll also try and cash in on the goalscoring prowess of Mo Salah and Harry Kane. For starters, they have 40 Premier League goals between them this season, Kane 24 and Salah 16. Second, both are prolific in this fixture. Kane has scored eight times against the Reds down the years while Salah's seven goals against Spurs include a brace in Liverpool's 2-1 success at Tottenham earlier this season. Kane got the reply incidentally. With eight goals in his last eight home games, Salah is banging them in at Anfield once more while Kane has scored in each of his last three Premier League away games. Back Salah and Kane both to score on the Bet Builder at [5.4]. Back Both Salah and Kane to Score anytime @ 5.4 Opta stat Mohamed Salah has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight home games in all competitions (8 goals, 3 assists), scoring at least once in each of his last six. Jurgen Klopp can celebrate another home win
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Sun 30 Apr, 16:30 href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-tottenham-salah-to-strike-on-bet-builder-280423-719.html&text=Liverpool%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20Salah%20to%20strike%20on%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Liverpool should have too much for Spurs on Sunday and Dave Tindall is backing Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to shine...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Liverpool can continue their winning streak</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Trent Alexander-Arnold can assist on Bet Builder at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Mo Salah and Harry Kane to score on Bet Builder at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Reds building a late run</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>This isn't the season <strong>Liverpool</strong> expected and, at times, they've <strong>looked a million miles away</strong> from the side that came so close to winning the lot in the last campaign.</p><p>But after the confusing sight of seeing the Reds below Brighton, Brentford and Fulham, Jurgen Klopp's men are finally <strong>stringing some wins together</strong> as the finishing line approaches.</p><p>After fighting back from 2-0 down to draw with Arsenal, Liverpool have <strong>reeled off three straight victories</strong>: 6-1 at Leeds, 3-2 against Nottingham Forest and 2-1 away to West Ham on Wednesday night.</p><p>A <strong>Europa League spot</strong> now looks much more certain and they're at least keeping Newcastle and Manchester United honest in the race for a Champions League slot. <strong>Liverpool</strong> are <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> for a <strong>Top 4 Finish</strong>, with <strong>Newcastle</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="1/18"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/18</span></b> and <strong>Man Utd</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="1/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.17</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/6</span></b>.</p><p>Most of Liverpool's problems have been on the road although the recent wins at Leeds and West Ham show a turnaround.</p><blockquote> <p>At home they've taken 34 points out of 45 so despite the series of disappointments this season, Anfield regulars are still used to seeing their side winning.</p> </blockquote><p>Their <strong>10 home victories</strong> include successes against Manchester City, Newcastle and, of course, that famous 7-0 hammering of Manchester United.</p><h2><strong>Tottenham slipping away</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Tottenham</strong> remain fifth although if their <strong>poor form</strong> continues, Aston Villa, Liverpool and even Brighton will reel them in.</p><p>The <strong>6-1 defeat at Newcastle</strong> last week surely represents a<strong> low water mark</strong> and that result did for stand-in boss <strong>Cristian Stellini</strong>. What Antonio Conte's assistant was doing in charge in the first place remains a genuine mystery.</p><p>The embarrassement continued as Tottenham fell 2-0 behind at home to Man Utd on Thursday night but at least they <strong>fought back to gain a 2-2 draw</strong>, suggesting the players were more prepared to run for latest stand-in boss <strong>Ryan Mason</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The well-liked Mason will at least bring some harmony but Spurs have been dreadful on the road over the last few months, losing five and drawing two of their last seven away fixtures in all competitions.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Harry Kane</strong> is still knocking them in and <strong>Heung-Min Son</strong> has finally found some scoring form with three in his last four.</p><p>But Spurs are <strong>conceding chances at an alarming rate</strong> so strikes from their two main scorers are being negated by shipping goals at the other end.</p><h2><strong>Reds can rack up another win</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Liverpool</strong> are just <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.55</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> for yet another victory in this fixture. They've <strong>won 13 of the last 20</strong> against Spurs and drawn just one.</p><p><strong>Tottenham</strong> are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> to shake off their poor away form while <strong>The Draw</strong> is <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>.</p><blockquote> <p>Spurs have conceded 31 goals on the road in the Premier League this season and to give that context it's five more than bottom two Everton and Southampton.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Only the top two have netted more home goals than Liverpool</strong> so I'm expecting the Anfield crowd to cheer in celebration twice and quite possibly more.</p><p>Tottenham's haul of <strong>25 away goals</strong> is the <strong>joint-fifth best</strong> in the top flight so that has to be respected. Liverpool have also shipped four in their last two home games.</p><p>The best way to use all that above info is to back <strong>Liverpool to win and Both teams to score</strong> although it's a touch short perhaps at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> on the exchange.</p><p>Instead, I'm going to head to the <strong>Bet Builder</strong> market to plump those odds up. This is a <span><strong>Bet 5 Get 5 game</strong> so here are two ways to cash in... </span></p><h2><strong>Trent switch offers way in to Bet Builder</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>One reason for Liverpool's late uptick in form has been the tactical switch of moving <strong>Trent Alexander-Arnold</strong> from right-back to an inverted midfield role.</p><p>Rather than shine a light on all he does wrong defensively, the focus has now been on his <strong>creative side</strong> and it's manifested in the assists column.</p><blockquote> <p>Alexander-Arnold's assist numbers were not at the usual levels up to this point in the campaign but since the switch he's racked up five in his last four games.</p> </blockquote><p>That leads to a <strong>Bet Builder</strong> of <strong>Trent Alexander-Arnold to assist, Liverpool to win and Both teams to Score</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Trent Alexander-Arnold to Assist, Liverpool Win, and BTTS - YES @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-tottenham/32294770?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.4</a></div><h2><strong>Double up goalscorers on Bet Builder</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I'll also try and cash in on the goalscoring prowess of <strong>Mo Salah</strong> and <strong>Harry Kane.</strong></p><p>For starters, they have <strong>40 Premier League goals between</strong> them this season, Kane 24 and Salah 16.</p><blockquote> <p>Second, both are prolific in this fixture. Kane has scored eight times against the Reds down the years while Salah's seven goals against Spurs include a brace in Liverpool's 2-1 success at Tottenham earlier this season. Kane got the reply incidentally.</p> </blockquote><p>With <strong>eight goals in his last eight home games</strong>, Salah is banging them in at Anfield once more while Kane has scored in each of his <strong>last three Premier League away games</strong>.</p><p>Back<strong> Salah and Kane both to score on the Bet Builder</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Salah and Kane to Score anytime @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-tottenham/32294770?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.4</a></div><h2><strong>Opta stat</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>Mohamed Salah</strong> has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight home games in all competitions (8 goals, 3 assists), scoring at least once in each of his last six. The last Liverpool player to score in more consecutive Anfield appearances was Luis Suárez (8 in a row between April 2013 and January 2014).</span></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: 53.70pts<p>Returned: 51.22pts</p><p>P/L: -2.48pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Liverpool v Spurs on Sunday. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB300423">You must opt-in</a>. 