United scoreless in two

Salah's favourite fixture

Liverpool v Manchester United

Sunday, 16:30

Sky Sports Main Event

Liverpool and Manchester United go into Sunday's game off the back of European adventures, with the latter enjoying two extra days' rest, but United's Erik ten Hag is the manager under more significant pressure.

Jürgen Klopp's hosts go into the weekend's action as Premier League leaders after their late victory over Crystal Palace last time out. They were already assured of top spot in their Europa League group by the time the manager named a rotated line-up against Union Saint-Gilloise and suffered a narrow defeat

United's defeat at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday might not have been the most surprising, but the Red Devils' elimination from Europe altogether is still painful. Coupled with the humbling defeat at home to Bournemouth in the last league game, Ten Hag may well feel a result at Anfield is a necessity.

Liverpool flying at home

Liverpool have enjoyed a perfect record in front of their home fans in all competitions this season. That includes seven league games, three in Europe and one in the Carabao Cup, though several of those results have required the Reds to come from behind.

Klopp's team fell to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford early last season, giving Ten Hag his first ever Premier League win, but Liverpool have won four of the last five league meetings. Those five games have seen the Reds score 21 and concede just four, and included a huge 7-0 Anfield win last season.

In fact, United haven't scored in any of their last four trips to Anfield in the league. You have to go back almost half a century for the last time they went longer without netting away to any one opponent, with Everton shutting them out on six straight occasions in the late 60s into the 70s.

Back BTTS no @ 11/82.38 Bet now

Salah the main man

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed his recent meetings with Manchester United a great deal. The Egypt star is Liverpool's top scorer in the league this season with 11 goals, while he has 12 in 12 meetings with United.

Not only does that represent Salah's best return against a single club, but it's the most any Reds player has managed against United. He is 4/51.80 to score on Sunday, or 7/24.50 to find the net at least twice.

Salah also has a new record in his sights after scoring his 200th Liverpool goal last weekend. A goal or assist against United would make it 17 straight home games in which he has achieved one of the two - closing within one of the Premier League high mark set by Alan Shearer between 1995 and 1996.

Back Salah to score any time @ 4/51.80 Bet now

Bruno a big loss

While Bruno Fernandes was unable to help United turn things around in either of their last two games, the club captain has remained an important figure this term. Six of United's 18 league goals have been either scored or assisted by the Portuguese - more than any other member of their squad - so it will be interesting how they deal with his absence through suspension.

While these numbers might seem like something the visitors can account for, the underlying figures paint a more complete picture. A return 5.2 expected assists places Fernandes second in the entire Premier League, behind Newcastle and England defender Kieran Trippier.

Even before that suspension, things weren't looking great for United. They have gone more than two years and 13 games without beating a team in the top eight o the Premier League, with both managers that day - United's Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Spurs' Nuno - long gone.

Liverpool v Manchester United prediction

Betfair has an entirely free Accumulator or Bet Builder this weekend. With that in mind, we're focusing on the Bet Builder market.

History points towards a home win, while Liverpool's league-leading tally of 12 different scorers suggests even stopping Salah won't be enough for Ten Hag's side. United, meanwhile, will need to do far better than against Bayern if they want to find a way past home goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool to win to nil and Salah to score can be backed at 7/24.50. Meanwhile, if an accumulator is more your speed, you can get a Sunday double of Liverpool to beat Man Utd and title rivals Arsenal to beat Brighton at just under 1/12.00.

Back Liverpoool to win, Salah to score and BTTS no @ 7/24.50 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here!

x