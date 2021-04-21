Leicester v West Brom: Allardyce's side can keep great escape hopes alive

Leicester v West Brom

Thursday, 20:00

Foxes revelling after reaching FA Cup final

Leicester wrote their own chapter of history after Brendan Rodgers' side reached the FA Cup final, for the first time since 1969, after beating Southampton 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

Kelechi Iheanacho's second-half winner earned a place in next month's final against Chelsea.

But it is back to the Premier League this week with a home game against West Brom as they theoretically bid to clinch a spot in next season's Champions League, although everything is of course up in the air with the European Super League breakaway revelation.

The Foxes have been in the top four throughout the whole season and Leicester will be desperate to ensure they avoid missing out, as they did on the final day of last season. Leicester were third in the table, going into the midweek fixtures, but Chelsea, West Ham and Liverpool are all hovering dangerously around them. After defeats to Manchester City and West Ham in their last two league games, Rodgers' side need to get back on track if they are to hold on to a top-four spot.

West Brom rally to offer hope

Sam Allardyce have never suffered a relegation during his lengthy managerial career, but faces the toughest challenge of his career to keep West Brom in the top flight. Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic in December but was unable to secure an initial bounce following his appointment. It took him a while to iron out the Baggies' defensive weaknesses but his impact is now being felt.

West Brom produced one of the results of the season as they demolished Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge, with Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson both scoring twice.

Allardyce's side followed up this brilliant performance by easing to a 3-0 home win over Southampton. Back-to-back wins have given West Brom hope of pulling off a dramatic escape.

Second-bottom West Brom still have it all to do but suddenly do not look no-hopers heading down with a whimper.

Leicester look too short for victory

Leicester are 1.68/13 favourites but the hosts look easy to swerve. The Foxes have stumbled in the league recently and could be mentally and physically fatigued. Their FA Cup win has understandably distracted them while the outrageous Super League proposal could have understandably deflated them.

West Brom are 6.611/2 outsiders and the visitors certainly should not be discounted. Allardyce has finally sorted out their defence and they are playing with confidence after their superb wins over Chelsea and Southampton. West Brom may have left it too late to avoid relegation but this does not mean they should be ignored at a big price.

The draw is available at 4.3100/30 and West Brom have already been held nine times this season. A point is not enough for them though and Allardyce's side must go all out for the victory. Leicester have only drawn five matches and have tended to be mostly boom and a little bust. Leicester are a tempting lay at short odds while West Brom are an appealing option at a big price in their best form of the campaign.

Baggies to bounce to another win

West Brom look capable of pulling off an upset and also have an excellent record away to their opponents. The Baggies have built an impressive nine-match unbeaten record at Leicester which includes six victories.

Allardyce takes his confident side to Leicester looking for their third successive victory and will have no fears after their stunning recent win at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester have already lost seven home games this season and West Brom appear to have been wrongly overlooked for this match. The Baggies must go for broke and their positive approach can be rewarded with another win to maintain their outside hopes of staying up. At the prices, it looks worth backing West Brom, in the draw no bet market, at 19/5 to add another twist to the battle to avoid relegation.

