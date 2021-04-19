The Super League Latest Odds: Big six unlikely to play before 2025

The Premier League's big six are among 12 clubs that have agreed to play in a European Super League but the odds indicate that it won't happen before 2025.

There is only a 37% chance - at odds of 17/10 - of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham playing a European Super league match before 2025 even though a statement from the Super League said last night that they wanted to get underway in August.

The football world was rocked when the news broke on Sunday that the Premier League giants, as well as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid from La Liga and AC Milan, Inter and Juventus of Serie A, had agreed to take part in the competition.

The plans were quickly condemned by UEFA, the Premier League and politicians who claim it would threaten the integrity of the game and will make the continent's richest clubs richer at the expense of the rest.

There will be no relegation from the Super League, and teams cannot be promoted to it, although three more will reportedly join the 12 founding clubs and there could be as many as 20.

Big six 4/1 to miss 2021/22 Premier League

Matches are to be played in midweek, and clubs will continue to compete in their domestic leagues, but long mooted arrival of the Super League means anything is possible.

As an indication of uncertainty surrounding the plan, England's Big Six are 4/1 not to play in the Premier League next season.

They are 13/5 not to play in the Champions League.

Foxes a popular bet for a surprise title win

With question marks over the Premier League's big six continued participation in this year's competition, Betfair customers have been taking a chance on Leicester benefitting from any expulsion. The Foxes are 40.039/1 second favourites to win this year's title having been out at 1000.0.

Leicester 12/1 to win Premier League next season

Without the big six there would be an enormous vacuum in the Premier League and Leicester would be the only club left in the competition who have previously won it.

The Foxes, who sit third in the table, are 12/1 to win the title next season.

Fourth-placed West Ham and are 14/1 - the same price as Everton.

Leeds, who were the last team to win the English top flight before the advent of the Premier League, are 20/1.