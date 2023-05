Leicester must win to have a chance of survival

West Ham safe and can focus on UECL final

Will Foxes go from champions to Championship?

The problem with golden eras is that they often come to a brutal end, and that certainly seems to be the case for Leicester City. In 2016 they stunned the sporting world by winning the Premier League title, and after instant legend Claudio Ranieri had departed the club, the Foxes continued to chalk up successes.

Brendan Rodgers led Leicester to back-to-back top-five finishes and won the club's first ever FA Cup, beating a strong Chelsea team in a memorable final.

However, a scaling back of transfer spending has had an understandable effect, defensive deficiencies haven't been fixed and there is a sense that the club took too long to realise they truly were in a fight for survival.

Rodgers was eventually dismissed, and he insists he would have saved the club from the drop. We'll never know if that's true, but we do know that his replacement Dean Smith has had a limited impact.

The former Aston Villa and Norwich boss has won just one of his seven league games in charge, and although there were tough matches in that sequence against Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle, draws against Leeds and Everton did serious damage, as did a 5-3 loss at Fulham.

The mathematics are fairly simple going into the final day. Leicester must win and hope that Everton fail to beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park. The Foxes don't need to worry about Leeds, because the Whites have a vastly inferior goal difference.

Veteran defender Jonny Evans is once again struggling with injury, while James Justin and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are both out.

Wilfried Ndidi hopes to recover from a hamstring injury in time to start.

Happy Hammers have rescued their season

The aftermath of West Ham's final home game of the season could've been very different if the East London side had still been in relegation danger, but as it was, they were already safe before their 3-1 win over Leeds United.

The players and their families did a lap of honour, and everyone was all smiles, with a Europa Conference League final to look forward to.

It's been a tough season for West Ham in the league, but with clubs panicking left, right and centre and making knee-jerk coaching changes (Leeds and Southampton, I'm looking at you), it was quite refreshing to see the Hammers stick by David Moyes.

The experienced Glaswegian has built up enough credit in the bank, and deserved the chance to put things right. With West Ham in the mix to win their first European trophy since the 1960s, it could be an extraordinary end to the campaign.

West Ham have certainly found an extra gear as the season has come to its conclusion. They have won six of their last ten competitive matches, including two of the last three in the top division.

However, their road record leaves a lot to be desired - Moyes' men have lost five of their last seven on the road, including the last three.

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca is definitely out, and it remains to be seen whether Moyes will rest key players. Given that the UECL final against Fiorentina isn't until June 7, there's no real reason to rotate too heavily.

Foxes too short to be excited about

While Leicester have all the motivation here, I can't get on board with backing them to take the win at 2.01/1. They have won just two of their last 12 league matches at the King Power, so why are they suddenly going to make a big leap when the pressure is cranked up to the maximum?

Maddison will go out swinging

This will almost certainly be James Maddison's final game for Leicester, and the playmaker certainly can't be accused of not doing his bit.

The England international has delivered ten goals and nine assists in the Premier League this term, which means he has been involved in 19 of Leicester's 49 top-flight goals.

If the Foxes are to make breakthroughs here against West Ham, Maddison will almost certainly be a central figure, so I'll back him to Score or Assist on the Sportsbook at 11/102.08.

Barnes can hit the target

If Leicester do go down this weekend, Harvey Barnes seems unlikely to sink into the Championship with them. The England winger has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, and is averaging 1.1 shots on target per 90 in the top division this term.

I'll back a Barnes shot on target, Over 7.5 Corners and Over 1.5 Goals at just under 1/11.98 on the Sportsbook. Leicester have to go for it, so it's not unreasonable to expect at least two goals, and both teams' games in the PL average above nine corners.