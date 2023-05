Big Sam's biggest relegation rescue mission yet

Allardyce 3/1 to save Leeds and keep job next season

Whites 22/1 to go unbeaten in final four matches

Sam Allardyce is 3/1 to keep Leeds in the Premier League this season and stay on as manager for the start of 2023/24, after the club confirmed he would be head coach for their final four games of this campaign.

Leeds are odds-on to be relegated, although the price drifted to current odds 1.664/6 after Allardyce was put in charge, and they are on a run of one point from five matches.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League and out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Allardyce has taken charge of struggling Premier League clubs in the past and pulled them to safety but he always had more than four games to do it. This may be Big Sam's biggest challenge yet.

Betfair have opened a range of Sam Allardyce specials markets for his tenure at Leeds.

Leeds 4/1 to score header against Man City

Allardyce is famous for his direct (other adjectives are available) brand of football that got him results at Bolton, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Leeds fans may bemoan their transformation from the kind of scintillating attacking side they were under Marcelo Bielsa to a long ball team, but Allardyce won't mind if his methods get immediate results.

He has the hardest start possible start this Saturday with a trip to Man City who have scored 27 goals in their last six home games.

Leeds are 4/1 to score a headed goal which will appeal as a bet if, as expected, they go route one.

West Ham and Spurs games look key

After that, Leeds host third-placed Newcastle, one of Allardyce's former clubs, which is another difficult assignment. He may target their other two fixtures instead, against West Ham and Tottenham, as the ones in which Leeds fate will be decided.

Leeds to lose to Man City and Newcastle but beat West Ham and Spurs is 16/1.

Think Allardyce really is a miracle worker? Back Leeds at 300/1 to take 12 points from their remaining fixtures.

Big Sam's last dance?

The relegation battle is extremely tight, with only one point separating 19th from 16th place at present, and it could go to the wire.

Leeds' match at home to struggling Spurs on the final day (Sunday 28 May) could be an enormous occasion and, if the hosts go into it with their fate in their own hands, Elland Road will be a cauldron of support.

You can get 15/2 on Leeds winning the match, staying up and Allardyce dancing on the pitch at full-time. He has done it before and he may well do it again.