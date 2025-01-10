Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Transfer: Liverpool and Man Utd 7/2 to beat PSG to Napoli star

North west giants are both 7/2 to sign Kvaratskhelia

PSG favourites to sign Georigan winger from Napoli

Will he move to the Premier League in January window?

Liverpool and Manchester United's fierce rivalry is set to hot up in this transfer window as both try to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

The Merseyside Reds are said to be in talks with the winger but both clubs are 7/24.50 in Betfair's new market on where he could end up in January.

PSG 6/42.50 are favourites to win the race for Kvaratskhelia who, at just 23, has made his name as one of Serie A title contenders Napoli's star men. So much so that he is nicknamed "Kvaradona" after the Argentinian Napoli legend.

The winger was already regarded as a major talent when he performed well for Georgia at Euro 2024 in the summer and a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs looks inevitable.

Will Liverpool or United sign Kvaratskhelia?

Liverpool are the Premier League club that has most frequently been linked with Kvaratskhelia and, as mentioned above, are said to be in talks, although those talks are not believed to be at an advanced stage.

The Premier League leaders favoured a light touch in the transfer market in the summer but, with rumours about some players potentially leaving in the current window, Slot could be tempted to strengthen midseason.

Then there is United who are under new management. Ruben Amorim wants to sign players in January, although it will not be easy. Marcus Rashford could yet leave which would fill up funds for a move for Kvaratskhelia who would also be an impressive replacement in their attack.

United are also linked with Viktor Gyokeres who Amorim knows from their time together at Sporting Lisbon.

As it stands, PSG are Kvaratskhelia's most likely destination but, with two of English football's biggest names reportedly keen to bring him to the Premier League, he could have a decision to make soon.