Liverpool Trophies Betting: Reds 25/1 for quadruple after winning EFL Cup

Liverpool quadruple in to 25/1 26.00 after EFL win

FA Cup 5th Rd clash with Saints is next for Reds

Klopp's men 23/10 3.30 for Peremier League title

Liverpool are 25/126.00 to win four trophies this season after the dream of a Jurgen Klopp swansong quadruple stayed on course with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

Before the win, Liverpool were 33/134.00 to claim all four trophies, and they came close to blowing it at Wembley as the Blues missed chances to seal an upset.

The match went to extra-time during which Klopp's players showed they have the composure to hang in and win big games.

Liverpool quadruple was 1500/1

With Liverpool still fighting on three fronts, the quadruple is a possibility and they are either favourites or second favourites in all three.

They are 23/103.30 to wrest the Premier League title from favourites Man City, 16/54.20 to win the FA Cup and 7/42.75 to lift the Europa League.

At the start of the season, the quadruple was 1500/1 on Betfair Sportsbook, but as Klopp's team have powered through the campaign, putting together brilliant runs and showing that they are ready to compete for silverware, those odds have shortened dramatically.

Start of the season: 1,500/1



Now: 25/1



Carabao Cup

Premier League

Europa League

FA Cup pic.twitter.com/FUbzop8Q0M -- Betfair (@Betfair) February 25, 2024

Next up for the Reds is Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round home tie against Championship club Southampton. Injuries mean that most of those who put in a big shift at Wembley will be required to go again just 72 hours later.

After that Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with another vital three points up for grabs in the title race.

Five days after that the knockout stages of the Europa League begin with Liverpool going to Sparta Prague.

The fixtures are mounting up and stamina will be key as Liverpool try to win every competition they are in this season.