Harry Kane Transfer Betting: Man Utd backed to make summer swoop

Harry Kane is 13/2 to sign for Manchester United after reports said the Premier League club are working on a deal to bring the England captain to Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Athletic, Mendes is quietly making contact with representatives of high-profile strikers, including Tammy Abraham and Darwin Nunez. https://t.co/2PZQHQQyOj -- Cartilage Free Captain (@cartilagefree) March 28, 2022

With spring in the air, last summer's longest-running transfer saga is set for a 2022 reboot and United are said to be despertate to steal the forward from under neighbours City's noses.

Kane nearly joined City in 2021 but were priced out of a deal when Spurs chairman Daniel Levy demanded £200m.

Twelve months later, the Premier League champions are expected to have another go at landing the striker and they are 11/2 favourites to get him.

Haaland to City could help United get Kane

United plan to begin major rebuilding work this summer and, after nearly a decade of false starts, it could be that they are not messing around this time.

Erik ten Hag is 1/3 favourite to be appointed as their next manager and, giving him Kane to work with, would be a major signal of intent from the Red Devils.

But will Kane want to join United who haven't mounted a serious title challenge for nine years and are unlikely to be in the Champions League in 2022/23?

At 28, he wants to win silverware and, for that, City would be the obvious destination.

It's possible, however, that the Blues would prefer to bring in Erling Haaland who, at 21, would be a longer term fixture up front.

Kane is unlikely to go to Chelsea 50/1 - for reasons of London rivallry and uncertainty about the club's future - and Liverpool probably wouldn't want to pay the enormous fee when they have a potent attack already.

Arsenal? You'd want longer odds than the 50/1 currently available.

So if Kane isn't going to City then United would be his most likely destination, unless of course he wants to move abroad.

Of the foreign clubs Paris Saint-Germain are by far the shortest price 15/2 but their future is far from clear, as Mauricio Pochettino teeters on the brink of leaving the French captial after their elimination from the Champions League.

As for Spain's big two, Barcelona are 10/1 and Real Madrid 16/1.