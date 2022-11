Fulham have lost just once at home this season

Rashford looking to force himself into England lineup

Low scoring game is on the

The primary story of Fulham's season has been the goalscoring feats of Aleksandar Mitrovic but last weekend saw Marco Silva's side come within seconds of a creditable draw with Manchester City with their Serbian frontman sidelined due to injury.

While the 28-year-old didn't feature it was a chance for an ex-Manchester United man, Andreas Pereira, to star. The Brazilian scored his second goal of the season but it his creative talents that make him key to Fulham's fortunes. After a positive, but unsuccessful, performance on the road Silva and his side will be looking to build on their impressive form at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have lost just once at home this term, and that defeat comes with the caveat of having to play for 85 minutes with 10 men, so Erik Ten Hag's side are in for a real test on Sunday evening.

Backing Fulham or Draw in the Double chance market at 10/11 looks a good bet. Those looking for a Bet Builder can rely on Joao Palhinha providing defensive cover, creating a platform for the more attacking Pereira as he looks to hurt his former club. Fulham Double Chance & Andreas Pereira to score anytime pays around 6.86/1.

Back Double Chance: Fulham or Draw @ 10/11

With the World Cup on the horizon many of the Manchester United squad will be looking to make a final impression on their national team managers, none more so than Marcus Rashford.

The England man is part of Gareth Southgate's squad and will now be hoping to force his way into the contention for a start. There seem to be a fair few names ahead of Rashford in the England pecking order (currently 10/3 to start vs Iran) but he leads United in both goals and assists and is in decent form, scoring two in his last three games.

The 25-year-old normally lines up on the left of Ten Hag's attack and with Fulham missing their usual starting right back, Kenny Tete, through suspension he could have some joy.

Priced at 11/10 to score or assist in the game, I'd expect Rashford to be heavily involved. However, I'll be going for some extra value and backing Rashford to score first at 5/1, before being subbed off, heading for the airport and a flight for Qatar.

Rashford may well be needed if United's Jekyll and Hyde defence is anything to go by. So far this season only Aaron Ramsdale, Ederson and Nick Pope have kept more clean sheets than David De Gea but when he does concede goals, he concedes in bunches.

13 of the 19 goals that have been scored against Man Utd have come in just three games, which bodes well for Sunday night's hosts, who have failed to score just once at home.

Fulham have scored and conceded in 11 of their 14 games this season and I'd expect to see that bet come in again at the weekend at 8/15 and its a line that is well worth including in any Bet Builders on the match. Personally I'll be backing Both teams to score and a Draw at 3/1 as Fulham continue their impressive season.

And here's why both teams getting on the scoresheet has a great chance of landing. Going into the weekend...

Fulham's 14 matches have seen BTTS 79% of the time in the Premier League this season, the highest % of any side in the division

Each of Manchester United's last four away games in the Premier League have seen BTTS

Each of Manchester United's last four away games in the Premier League have seen BTTS The Red Devils have conceded 19 goals, the most of any side in the top eight at the start of the weekend.

The Red Devils have conceded 19 goals, the most of any side in the top eight at the start of the weekend. Only Leicester (48) and Man City (51) have seen more goals in their matches than Fulham this season (47)

