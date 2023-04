City destroyed Arsenal on Wednesday

Haaland and De Bruyne on terrific form

Fulham keen to show they still care

With Fulham having achieved their main goal of survival, but looking unlikely to mount a late charge for Europe, it's tempting to put them into the "on the beach" category when we think about motivation.

However, manager Marco Silva has furiously rejected that notion, insisting his team will keep pushing until the end.

There is some recent evidence to back Silva up. Fulham have beaten Everton at Goodison Park and Leeds at Craven Cottage recently, and both of those sides needed the points a lot more than they did.

They were competitive in their midweek defeat at Aston Villa, but created almost nothing in what was a dour game.

The loss of star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to a long suspension for pushing a referee hasn't helped matters, and without him Fulham have scored just six times in their last five Premier League matches.

Mitrovic is the Cottagers' top score in the league with 11 goals, and no-one else in the squad has contributed more than four.

Harry Wilson and Willian are injury doubts, which could further hamper Fulham's attacking efforts. Daniel James and Manor Solomon will look to pick up the slack in attack.

City flexed their muscles in Arsenal win

There was a brutal brilliance on display in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, a performance that sent a clear message that the Citizens are the ones who set the gold standard in English football.

Considering the teams have battled at the top of the table all season, the quality gap between them looked like a chasm.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland formed an exceptional and unstoppable double-act, leading Arsenal's beleaguered defence and midfield a merry dance.

De Bruyne's opener, a slaloming run and a ruthlessly-executed finish, was the perfect encapsulation of why he's arguably the league's best technician.

However, there is still work to do to achieve a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

City have to face their old foes Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup final, they must overcome champions Real Madrid over two legs in Europe, and as impressive as their win over title rivals Arsenal was, they still trail the Gunners in the standings.

You can back City to win the treble as short as an astounding 5/4.

Pep Guardiola has done a good job of rotating his squad, but he seems unlikely to leave Haaland on the sidelines.

The Norwegian has now scored a staggering 49 goals in all competitions, and his 33rd league goal of the campaign against Arsenal broke Mohamed Salah's record for the number of PL goals in a 38-game season.

Nathan Ake is still on the sidelines, but other than that Guardiola has a fit squad to choose from. Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez are pushing hard for starts, but may have to once again make do with substitute roles.

City to cruise to victory

With Fulham misfiring in attack and City having won 12 of their last 13 competitive matches, I can only see one winner here.

City are 1.784/5 to win this by two goals or more on the Asian Handicap, and that seems fair to me.

Guardiola's champions have won eight of their last nine games by multiple-goal margins, and a good guide is Fulham's home game against Arsenal, when they lost 3-0 and were 3-0 down at half time.

Back Manchester City -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.78

Haaland a feature of our Bet Builder

Erling Haaland has added seven assists to his 33 Premier League goals, and he was a fine creator against Arsenal, dropping deep to link the play.

He has scored 17 goals in his last 11 competitive appearances, so we'll throw a Haaland score or assist bet into our Bet Builder pot, which has a combined price of 4.29.

We'll go for -1 City on the Handicap, City to win the Corner Match Bet and both Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha to commit at least one foul.

Pereira has committed a team-high 40 PL fouls, while Palhinha has 36. City will dominate possession here, and I imagine Pereira and Palhinha will have lots of work to do without the ball.

As for the corner counts, City have given away an average of just 2.3 corners per match in the PL this season. That is the lowest in the league by a long way.