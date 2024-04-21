Fulham v Liverpool Premier League tips: How to back Mo Salah in a 5/2 Bet Builder

Salah to lead from the front

Two teams who know where the goal is

Fulham v Liverpool

Sunday, 16:30

Sky Sports Main Event

Last week's surprise defeat to Crystal Palace means Liverpool have it all to do in the final six games of the Premier League season.

Opta's model puts the Reds' title chances at just 11.5% ahead of the business end of the run-in. In real terms, that means even maximum points between now and May won't be enough if either Arsenal or Manchester City manage the same.

All Liverpool can do is win their games, starting with Fulham on Sunday. That might not be straightforward, though, with Marco Silva's side beating Arsenal at Craven Cottage in December and impressing in last weekend's win at West Ham.

Liverpool's recent upper hand

The last few meetings between these teams have been dominated by Jürgen Klopp's side. Liverpool have won eight of the last 11, with Fulham's only win in that time coming courtesy of a Mario Lemina goal in 2021 when Liverpool were forced to use a makeshift centre-back pairing of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.

Liverpool, who are 11/20 to win on Sunday, needed two late goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold to get the job done in the reverse fixture. They also overcame Fulham in the League Cup semi-finals, though the second leg ended all-square after the Reds won narrowly at Anfield.

Fulham are 4/15.00 to win, and if they do so it would mark the first time in more than a year that Liverpool have lost successive league games. The London side have only won successive league games on two occasions this season, and they haven't won three or more on the bounce since January 2023, but could still be worth looking at both teams to score at 40/851.47 after the seven-goal thriller last time out.

A chance to catch up with xG

Liverpool and Fulham both underperformed their xG last weekend, albeit with different outcomes. Fulham only scored twice against West Ham from a season-high of 3.29 xG but that was enough for victory, while Liverpool suffered after their 2.81 xG didn't produce a single goal against Palace.

That Liverpool tally is the highest from a team that failed to score in a Premier League game this season. It also came hot on the heels of dropped points at Old Trafford, where the Reds posted an xG total of 3.57 to their opponents' 0.71 but fell foul of missed chances to only draw 2-2.

After Liverpool failed to mount a miracle comeback against Atalanta, they are left to focus on the league and shoot for maximum points. Outscoring their opponents might be the best avenue, after a run of just one clean sheet in 11 league games, and Klopp's team are 11/82.38 to score more than 1.5 goals in West London.

The visitors' hopes could well hinge on how well Mohamed Salah performs, with the Egyptian having just two goals and no assists in the league since returning from his latest injury. His season-long numbers are far healthier, though, with 36 goal involvements in all competitions at a rate of one every 74.4 minutes, and he's 1/12.00 to score his 18th league goal of the season against Fulham.

Fulham v Liverpool prediction

Salah has also created 58 chances from open play this season in the league. That's the third-highest tally in the competition, despite him only starting 24 games, and he's 2/13.00 to register an assist this time out.

Fulham's hero last weekend was Andreas Pereira, who scored twice in a Premier League game for the first time in his career. Since the start of last season, no other Fulham player can match the Brazilian's 20 goal involvements, and he's 9/43.25 to score or assist on Sunday.

There's a completely free Acca or Bet Builder this weekend, and we have our eye on the Bet Builder market. We're looking at Mohamed Salah to score any time, both teams to score and more than 3.5 goals, which can be backed at close to 5/23.50.