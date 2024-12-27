Friday's Premier League Tips: Back 13/1 Chaplin fouls ladder at Arsenal
After a 100/304.30 winner at the weekend, Jimmy The Punt is back for Betfair with some picks for Friday's Premier League action, including backing 13/114.00 Conor Chaplin fouls at the Emirates...
Brentford's issues on the road
Expect Ipswich foul play at the Emirates
Brighton vs Brentford
Friday 19:30
Friday's first bit of Premier League action sees Brighton host Brentford in what nobody is calling the data derby.
The Bees are Jekyll and Hyde home and away, it makes betting on them very easy.
On their own patch, no Premier League side has accumulated more points. In nine games, they have won seven, taking 22pts and racking up a goal-difference of +10. Away from home, no side has taken fewer points (1) than Thomas Frank's side.
Brentford's away form:
Games: 8
Wins: 0
Defeats: 7
Goal-difference: -10
Despite their rotten results on the road, Brentford have only failed to score in two of their away league games, both of which coming in Merseyside.
So, Brighton may be winless in five but backing them to edge a goal-laden affair appeals on the South Coast.
At 17/102.70, the Seagulls win and both teams to score is the bet.
Arsenal vs Ipswich
-
Friday 20:15
In the Championship last season, Ipswich were predictable which was brilliant.
At Portman Road, they were gung-ho. Goals and a home win were pretty much guaranteed. Away from home, it was the complete opposite. Tight, low scoring affairs were the norm.
Although Kieran McKenna has tried the same approach this season, the step up in class of opponents is proving tricky to manage, although they have managed a few good results.
The Tractor Boys have conceded 4+ goals in three of their eight away games yet unders have clicked three times with one stalemate, two wins and two draws.
McKenna's side have picked up points at Brighton, Southampton, Wolves and Tottenham. The trip to the Emirates is a different proposition entirely though given the recent form of the hosts.
Arsenal put eight past Crystal Palace in two games last week with Gabriel Jesus netting five times.
With little value to be had in the most popular markets, I think fouls are worth dipping into in North London.
Ipswich have the joint third highest fouls per game average in the league (12.2) and Liam Delap is the serial offender averaging 2.3 a game. His price to commit two appeals on Friday.
The frontman has committed 2+ nine times this season, hitting this line in five of his last seven appearances racking up 19 fouls across that period.
Conor Chaplin's prices to commit 1+, 2+ and 3+ are also worth a look. I cannot be certain he will start and if he doesn't we can just cash out the bets.
In his last four starts, Chaplin has committed nine fouls, covering the high line twice and the low line in all four games.
Recommended bets
