Football Accumulator Tips: Back Newcastle in 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 4/1 on Saturday

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Mo Salah and Chris Wood have been in sensational form this season and both have excellent opportunities on Saturday to continue their great form with games against Ipswich and Bournemouth respectively.

Salah averages 1.81 shots on target per 90 minutes this season while Wood averages 1.18 shots on target per 90. They are first and fourth in the Premier League top goalscoring charts and they've registered 56 shots on target between them this term.

Salah to have one shot on target v Ipswich and Wood to have one shot on target v Bournemouth was originally chalked up at 4/7, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted that price to 1/1! To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Salah 1+ SoT (v Ipswich) & Wood 1+ SoT (v Bournemouth) SBK 1/1

Leg 1 - Back Bayern Munich to beat Freiburg @ 1/4 1.25

Vincent Kompany's mission to win the Bundesliga is taking shape. Bayern Munich lost out to current chasers Bayer Leverkusen last season in what was a disastrous campaign by their standards but Bayern currently sit four points clear of Xabi Alonso's side, having won 14 of their 18 league games this season, losing just one.

They travel to a Freiburg side who are on the hunt for a European spot, currently just a point behind sixth-placed Mainz who occupy a Conference League spot. Freiburg are the lowest scorers in the top 10 of the Bundesliga (25) and could struggle to deal with the firepower of the Bundesliga top scorers.

Bayern comfortably ran out 2-0 winners in the initial meeting between the sides at the Allianz Arena earlier in the season. They dominated the ball (67%) and controlled proceedings. Freiburg have lost three of their last four matches and haven't beaten Bayern in the Bundesliga since 2015.

Leg 2 - Back Newcastle to beat Southampton @ 4/11 1.36

Last weekend, Newcastle's brilliant nine-game winning streak across all competitions came crashing to an end after Eddie Howe's side were blown away by a Justin Kluivert hat-trick which helped Bournemouth take all three points at St James' Park. The good news for Newcastle is that they shouldn't have to wait too long to return to winning ways against a Southampton side who sit bottom of the Premier League, with only one win from 22 league games.

Newcastle ran out 1-0 winners against Southampton on the opening day of the season. They were reduced to 10-men after just 28 minutes so did well to survive the Saints onslaught. They should be much more comfortable here with Southampton registering just one win across their last 14 games. Even more worrying for Saints boss Ivan Juric will be that 11 of these have ended in defeat. The one win that Southampton have managed recently was against Championship side Swansea in the FA Cup.

Newcastle have comfortably dealt with the promoted sides in the Premier League this season, putting four goals past Ipswich and Leicester already, and are in a solid position to complete the double over a Southampton side who will already be preparing for life in the Championship next season.

Leg 3 - Back Atletico Madrid to beat Villarreal @ 4/7 1.57

Diego Simeone's side have wedged themselves in between Real Madrid and Barcelona once again in the race for the La Liga title. They currently sit second in the league, five points clear of Barcelona in third and just two points behind leaders Real Madrid, making this fixture a prime opportunity to intensify the race for the league title.

Atletico Madrid's success is built on defensive resilience, a hallmark of Diego Simeone's tactical approach. They are stubborn and rugged when without the ball and incredibly efficient with it. No side has conceded fewer goals than Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season (13).

Their home record is just as impressive as their defensive record, they've won eight and drawn two of their 10 home fixtures domestically this season scoring 20 goals and just conceding six. They welcome a steady Villarreal side who will be hoping to secure a European place finish this season, but struggle to find the same goalscoring form on the road. Villareal have scored six fewer goals on their away trips compared to their home fixtures. This could prove problematic against a resolute Atletico Madrid defence.

Villarreal held Atletico Madrid to a 2-2 draw in the initial meeting between these sides, but Diego Simeone's side should be able to claim a victory here with the La Liga title race really taking shape.

Leg 4 - Back Napoli to beat Juventus @ 1/1 2.00

Antonio Conte's Napoli currently sit at the summit of Serie A, in what's turning out to be an enthralling title race with Inter Milan just three points behind and holding a game in hand on the league leaders. Napoli are in a solid run of form, they've won their last six league games which has included tough assignments against fellow title challengers Atalanta and European hopefuls Fiorentina - both results coming away from home.

Juventus have had a steady first season in Serie A under the tutelage of Thiago Motta but their main issue has been failing to kill games off. Juventus have drawn more games than any other side in Serie A this campaign (13), a record that largely informs their current standing of fifth in the division, 13 points off their opponents here at the top of the table.

Conte has a rich history of assembling title winning sides and his Napoli side are in the middle of a hot streak of form here. They have enough quality to overcome a Juventus side who have been competitive in Serie A this season but are still a level below in quality and form when compared to Napoli.

Recommended Bet Back Bayern, Newcastle, Atletico and Napoli SBK 4/1

