Fantasy Premier League: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Double Gameweek 29

The Goalscorer Bet: Harry Kane - Manchester United (A), Brighton (A)

Harry Kane has been in sensational form in recent weeks, scoring five goals over the last four gameweeks, as Spurs return to form. His underlying numbers back this up too, with 20 shots on goal and six big chances ranking him as one of the top players in the game right now.

He's set to be a popular acquisition ahead of a Double Gameweek and should even be back in the conversation for captaincy too. His opponents have kept a combined three clean sheets over the last four gameweeks, conceding 16 goals in that period.

Kane is available to back at 11/2 to score a brace against Manchester United this weekend. 11/2

The Assist Bet: Kevin De Bruyne - Crystal Palace (A)

After a quiet spell, Kevin De Bruyne looks to be back to his brilliant best. He netted three attacking returns in his last fixture against Manchester United, scooping his highest fantasy tally of the season, with 18 points.

He's had eight shots on goal and created a further eight chances for his team-mates over the last four games. De Bruyne has three goals and eight assists from 13 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace.

De Bruyne is available to back at 13/10 to assist against Crystal Palace on Monday. 13/10

The Penalty Bet: Mo Salah - Brighton (A), Arsenal (A)

Mo Salah's best every fantasy season continues, with three goals and one assist over the last four gameweeks. It's been a while since he's scored from open play though, with his brace against Leeds United coming from two converted penalties.

Liverpool have won six poenalties this season, with Salah converting four out of five. He has a goal against Arsenal and an assist against Brighton from their reverse fixtures this season. Arsenal have conceded four spot-kicks this campaign, and Brighton three.

You can bet on Liverpool to score a penalty against Brighton at odds of 11/4. 11/4

The Clean Sheet Bet: Antonio Rudiger - Newcastle (H)

Chelsea are ranked as the third best defence in the Premier League this season, with 12 clean sheets at the time of writing. A home game against Newcastle presents another opportunity for a shut-out, having not conceded a Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge in 2022.

Rudiger carries plenty of attacking threat in this flexible back three, with two goals and three assists this campaign. Chelsea won the reverse fixture 3-0. We expect to see a resolute Chelsea performance after a challenging week for the club.

Chelsea are available to back at evens to win to nil against Newcastle Untied this weekend. EVS

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Phillipe Coutinho - West Ham (A)

Philippe Coutinho continues to be a fantasy enigma: we see flashes of brilliance and then a run of games without return. Fantasy managers will be encouraged to see his haul against Southampton, where he netted a goal and an assist.

Coutinho has registered 12 shots on goal over the last four gameweeks and seven key passes. A trip to West Ham could be challenging for Villa, but a masterclass performance from Coutinho could easily breach their defence.

Back Coutinho to score against West Ham at 7/2 in Gameweek 29. 7/2

