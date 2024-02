Everton underachieving in attack

Spurs can't stop scoring

Tottenham can pick up a positive result

Everton 3.052/1 manager Sean Dyche says it is a "shared responsibility" for his team to find the net after a relatively poor return of goals in recent matches. The Toffees have been extremely solid defensively, keeping six clean sheets in their past nine Premier League games, but have managed only two goals in their past six league and cup outings.

The Merseysiders have failed to score in their past three EPL matches, despite having a total of 41 attempts in those games, whilst Everton have also underscored their Expected Goals (xG) figure by a huge 9.10.

Remarkably, only the top-three have won the xG battle more often than the Toffees this term (15/22) yet Dyche's troops remain mired in trouble.

Dyche said, "It tells you you've got a competitive side that's performing in the right way to create all of those things. But you've got to score a goal. It's about the group and the collective ownership. A lot of our performance-level stats are very strong but you've got to take advantage of those stats by scoring and that's the next step in our progression."

Everton could be boosted by the return of Idrissa Gana Gueye following Senegal's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, though Seamus Coleman, Amadou Onana and Arnaud Danjuma are all doubtful to be involved. Elsewhere, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is on the comeback trail but won't be available having yet to return to training with the first team.

Tottenham 2.427/5 moved back into the top-four with a thrilling and at times chaotic home victory over Brentford in midweek. The visitors led at half-time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Spurs blitzed the Bees with three goals in eight minutes after the interval, through Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison, to take control of proceedings.

Brentford pulled a goal back to set-up a grandstand finish, though Spurs held on, and moved back into the top-four for the first time in 2024. Speaking post-match, Ange Postecoglou said: "We are naive at times, focusing on the wrong things, but that's all part of our growth. For 25 minutes of the second half, we were outstanding, the type of team we can be."

Timo Werner received plenty of praise for his impact on the left-side of Tottenham's attack, whilst James Madison and Rodrigo Bentancur's respective return from injuries has provided Spurs with a boost in midfield. Son Heung-Min and Yves Bissouma remain away on international duty, but Pape Sarr is available again for Postecoglou this weekend.

The underlying metrics suggest Everton are underrated ahead of Saturday's showdown. However, results haven't consistently matched those impressive metrics with the Toffees toils in forward areas largely to blame. Dyche's side have also posted just W3-D2-L6 at Goodison Park, as well as losing six of eight fixtures against sides in the top-seven.

Everton are unable to match Tottenham's firepower in the final-third and that makes the visitors an interesting option here. Spurs have W10-D1-L0 against teams in 12th and below, scoring twice or more on 10 occasions; Ange Postecoglou's outfit have plundered multiple goals in nine of 11 away days, as well as 17 of their overall 22 Premier League games.

Tottenham have scored in their past 34 league matches, and their ability to strike at least twice makes them a worthy favourite in Merseyside. I'm therefore happy to support Tottenham +0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.804/5. Should Spurs get on the scoresheet here, it's difficult to see misfiring Everton having enough to down the Londoners on Saturday.

