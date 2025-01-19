Everton v Tottenham: Swashbuckling Spurs key to Bet Builder

Moyes beaten 1-0 on his Goodison return

Everton v Tottenham

Sunday 19 January, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Can Moyes be the returning hero?

Since David Moyes left Everton, the Merseyside giants have had a fascinating journey. Roberto Martinez led the team to fifth in the first post-Moyes campaign, and later in his tenure he took the team to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the League Cup. That was frankly as good as it got.

Ronald Koeman delivered a top-seven finish in his first campaign but was sacked early the following season, Sam Allardyce got the team to eighth but was dismissed amidst concerns about his style, and Marco Silva finished eighth but went the following December. The pattern was set - talented managers who could finish in the top half but not take the extra step.

Even Carlo Ancelotti, one of the greatest coaches of his era, couldn't take the Toffees to where they wanted to be, and after he was tempted to Real Madrid, the rot really set in. Rafa Benitez, Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche all laboured to various degrees, as the club's massive overspending caught up with them.

Everton fans now hope for better. New owners the Friedkin family have a history of using nostalgia to engender a feeling of calm and happiness (see their hiring of Roman legends Daniele De Rossi and Claudio Ranieri at Roma), and they have done exactly the same here by bringing David Moyes back to Goodison.

Moyes has been quite frank about what he perceives to be a lack of quality in the Everton squad, and he has warned he won't be able to change things overnight. His first game was a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, although Everton competed well and made enough chances to get a draw.

With Everton just a point above the dropzone, Moyes knows he has to get the team to sparkle soon, but he has successfully fought relegation battles at Everton and West Ham, and is experienced enough to deal with the pressure. One of the keys to success might be to reignite the career of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has netted just two goals from an xG of 5.2.

Armando Broja is out for the next few weeks, while Tim Iroegbunam, Dwight McNeil and James Garner are expected to miss this game.

Postecoglou reaching critical point

There are only so many times Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, eyes glued to the floor, can defend himself and his style in post-match interviews. Spurs are 14th in the Premier League, closer to the relegation zone than the European spots. They have suffered 11 league defeats in 21 games, more than five other bottom-half sides.

That said, Spurs are a game away from a major final, with a 1-0 lead to defend when they go to Anfield next month in the League Cup semi-finals. They are also going fairly well in Europe, and are in with a shot of qualifying automatically for the Europa League's last 16.

Injuries have undoubtedly played a part, especially in defence, and even the evangelical Postecoglou has recently made some tactical tweaks to try to stem the flow of goals.

At least new signing Antonin Kinsky has been a hit - the former Slavia Prague goalkeeper made some excellent saves against Liverpool, and although he was perhaps at fault for Arsenal's winner in the north London derby on Wednesday, his ability in possession will be a huge boon for Tottenham.

First-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven are still out injured, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has concussion, while Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert are also unavailable.

Spurs to carry the fight in lively encounter

I'll start a Bet Builder with the Everton keeper (likely to be Jordan Pickford) to make three or more saves. Tottenham are fifth in the league when it comes to shots on target, and Pickford has made three saves or more in ten of his 20 Premier League appearances this season. Despite Moyes' arrival, Tottenham will still find ways to reach the Everton goal.

I'll also back Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke to have two shots or more. Solanke had three goal attempts in the North London derby, and he has had two or more in 12 of his 18 top-flight games this term, including eight of the last 11.

Finally, let's go for Both Teams To Score. Everton packed more of a punch against Aston Villa in Moyes' first game back at the helm, and even though they didn't score, they created chances. Spurs' games under Postecoglou in the Premier League have averaged 3.6 goals, and I can see both teams finding the net here.

A BTTS wager has paid out in 10 of Spurs' last 15 PL games, and they have leaked 20 goals in their last eight matches at this level.

That combination gives us a price of 17/102.70 on the Sportsbook.