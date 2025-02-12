Everton v Liverpool: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Van Dijk to out-shoot Ndiaye

Everton host Livepool in the last derby at Goodison Park

Dutchman defender to outshoot Senegalese attacker at 21/10 3.10

Everton v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 February, 20:00

Live on TNT (UK)

Match Ups - Van Dijk to have more shots than Ndiaye

Anticipation is high ahead of Everton v Liverpool, the last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park tonight, so it is the perfect occasion to select a Betfair Build Up for the occasion.

The Reds can go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League but, after a shock defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup and opponents Everton resurgent under David Moyes, this will be no gimme for the Reds. In fact, the Toffees have a decent recent record against their neighbours.

But Liverpool, with all the attacking riches at their disposal, should still dominate at Goodison. Mo Salah and Cody Gapko are arguably both enjoying career-best seasons. Salah tops the Premier League Golden Boot standings with 21 goals, while Gapko has scored 16 in all competitions.

But they are not the only attacking threats that the men in red pose and, for our match up bet we are going to look to a defender.

Step forward Liverpool captain Virjil van Dijk. The Dutchman has been at the heart of Liverpool's success this season and, as well as being formidable stopper at the back, he always gives the opposition defenders something to think about from set-pieces.

We reckon 21/103.10 on Van Dijk having more shots than Everton's top scorer Iliman Ndiaye is a price worth taking.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 4 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool English Premier League 10 Iliman Ndiaye Everton van Dijk Ndiaye Appearances 37 33 Goals 3 9 Shots 27 37 Shots on target 8 18 Assists 1 0 Chances created 12 18 Passes 2922 691 Fouls 17 24 Fouls won 13 52 Yellow cards 5 3 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

As you can see, the Senegalese attacking midfielder has scored six in the league this term, to Van Dijk's one, but when it comes to shots, the Reds skipper has taken an impressive 18 compared to Ndiaye's 25.

The likelihood that Liverpool will dominate the derby, combined with the appealing odds, is what makes this match up worth playing.

If Arne Slot's team can pin their hosts in their own half then Liverpool could win plenty of corners and free-kicks. Van Dijk's aerial prowess means he will come up from the back and be a prime target in the area.

He may not score, or even hit the target, but the Liverpool defender has a good chance of making a clean connection and heading the ball goalwards.