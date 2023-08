Dimitar Berbatov has a 16/1 17.00 Bet Builder

Mark O'Haire is playing it safe with an Even money shot

Dimitar Berbatov says:

"It's never easy to predict the first game of the season or know what to expect. There's never a right or wrong answer in football because outcomes are not always what you expect them to be. You can have a bad pre-season and still win comfortably in your first game of the campaign.

"I'm expecting this to be a tight game. Both sides will want to be solid and start well.

"Erik ten Hag has built the environment he wanted and now he's expected to challenge for the Premier League title. That expectation can make these games difficult, sometimes it can lead to mistakes which can lead to a loss.

"If Manchester United score early, then it can be a completely different game. Rasmus Hojlund is injured, so Marcus Rashford will probably be the main man, if you're looking for a goalscorer. I'm looking forward to seeing Mason Mount, and I think he will be the player to chip in with a goal against Wolves.

"I predict Manchester United to win, under 2.5 goals and Mason Mount to score anytime against Wolves."

Back Man Utd to Win (Match Odds 90), Under 2.5 Goals & Mason Mount To Score @ just over 16/117.00

Mark O'Haire says:

"I'm taking on Berbatov in this week's Bet Builder Battle. I've seen Berba's selections, pretty good.

"I'm playing similar lines here, Manchester United to win under 4.5 goals and Bruno Fernandes to have at least one shot on target.

"I expect the Red Devils to get the job done with minimum fuss and Bruno to be the main man.

"Best of luck, Berba."

Back Man Utd to Win (Match Odds 90), Under 4.5 Goals & Bruno Fernandes 1+ Shot on Target @ 2.0421/20