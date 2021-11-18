Dimitar Berbatov: Harry Kane will be full of confidence which is great news for Spurs

Playing San Marino and Albania, they are both two small countries compared to England in football and it was a great opportunity for Harry Kane to bang in some goals and get close to Wayne Rooney's record. It was a great platform for him and I'm sure he knew that.

You can say as much as you like that personal records don't matter, it's a team game, but trust me, when you are a striker you chase these records and you motivate yourself even more to catch them and when you have the opportunity to do that, even if it's against smaller teams, goals are goals.

Record will be his so now it's all about scoring for Tottenham

I expected him to score goals, but I didn't expect him to score so many for England. Good for him, he's getting closer to that record and it's only a matter of time before he becomes England's number one goal scorer of all time, that's for sure.

We all know it's going to happen, but as a striker when you get impatient it can affect your way of playing if that's only what you think about. He has to put this behind him now and focus on scoring for Spurs, next time when England play he can get back into it and aim to beat the record.

Will all due respect, scoring goals against San Marino and Albania is one thing, but scoring in the Premier League is another.

The teams are very difficult to play against with lots of fast players, it's one of the best leagues in the world. On top of that, if your team is going through a rough period or the system isn't quite working that makes it even more difficult for a striker to score goals.

For Harry Kane it was a great period of time to go and play those two sides for England, he scored seven goals and I'm sure his confidence will be sky high again. I hope he brings that form back with him to Spurs because people will be asking even more questions if he doesn't.

At Spurs, he is surrounded by players who work with him, support him and give him the ball to score, and at the end of the day if they are going through a difficult period he will suffer from that too. He needs the team around him to help him, like with England, he has the players around him to help him score goals.

It's a challenge, but the confidence is there now for Kane, so I'm sure that if he gets a chance to score in the upcoming matches he will, because after his last two matches he will be thinking he can score from anywhere.

It's a great feeling as a striker when you're in good form. Spurs depend on Harry Kane's goals and having him in good form is great news for the team. He is Mr Spurs still, even after the summer.

Wayne Rooney will be cheering on Kane to break the record

When you hold a record in football it's a mixed bag of emotions, it all depends on who you are and how you take it. There are legends who will hope their records stay for ever but life and football changes all the time and records come and go. This is normal in football.

Knowing Wayne Rooney as a former teammate, I think he will be happy to see Harry Kane coming for his record, he knows that sooner or later he's going to get it, he probably didn't expect it to happen so soon.

He retired from international football in 2017 as the top goal scorer and now four years later it has almost been surpassed.

My record as Bulgaria's top goal scorer looks safe for now, but we are a smaller country and we can't compare to the talent that England has, and it is difficult for us to score goals against the bigger football nations. So, for the time being I am enjoying my number one spot, until the moment comes when someone says 'thanks Berba, I'll take that spot now'.

Harry Maguire needs to celebrate keeping a clean sheet

Harry Maguire had a good time on international duty and he got himself on the scoresheet in both matches.

Against Albania I saw his goal celebration and a lot of players when they score goals do something similar, maybe it's because their ears are hurting. In the case of Harry Maguire, he has had his bad moments for United, people have been pointing the finger at him as the captain. So, for him as a centre back to score twice it will be a great feeling and maybe the emotions took over, his way of saying 'I'm trying my best'.

This celebration is usually reserved for strikers who are getting criticism for not scoring, but for Maguire as a defender he should figure out a celebration for when he keeps a clean sheet.

I get it though, we're all human beings and criticism can get too much. We all try our best, sometimes things don't work out and people make mistakes, just try to correct them.

After his international break, Maguire will be feeling charged, full of positive energy, believing in himself and he will hope that his teammates will feel the same. It's important for him no correct previous mistakes and I'm sure he will be up for it.

We all know United are going through a difficult period but his performances for England will definitely help him to start again and get back on the right track. I hope he does, because he is the captain of the club and he is leading the defence.