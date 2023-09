Berba correctly picked 11/1 12.00 and 11/2 6.40 winners last week

Match Odds 90: Aston Villa 5/42.24, Draw 21/10, Brighton 6/42.46

Villa are coming from a great result against Chelsea. They are in good form and so are Brighton. It'll be entertaining to watch, both teams are looking to play good football and have a great season. I think this will be a good game, but I'll have to go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Bournemouth 9/25.30, Draw 11/43.70, Arsenal 4/91.43

Bournemouth are winless so far this season, but I'm tempted to say they can pull it off against Arsenal, I think they will give them a tough game at least. Declan Rice may not be there, but Arsenal can still win. If they want to challenge City, they must stay focused.

Match Odds 90: Everton 8/151.52, Draw 23/10, Luton 9/25.30

Luton are another winless side, and Everton need to continue to build points. This is the perfect opportunity for them to get another three points. I'll go with Everton.

Match Odds 90: Man Utd 4/91.43, Draw 5/23.50, Crystal Palace 9/25.30

No surprises here - they've just played each other, but United need to get the momentum going and win again. Otherwise, they'll lose it and fail to climb the table. It's a must-win, and they've already shown they can beat Palace. I'll go with United to win.

Match Odds 90: Newcastle 1/41.24, Draw 7/24.40, Burnley 15/28.40

Unless there is a massive surprise from Burnley, one I don't see happening due to Burnley's difficult start, I'll go with Newcastle - I think they'll win.

Match Odds 90: West Ham 2/51.39, Draw 11/43.70, Sheff Utd 5/15.80

West Ham can beat teams, but you can also see them losing heavily. Sheffield United will be feeling very low after their 8-0 defeat last time out. West Ham can't afford to lose this one, so I'll go with them.

Match Odds 90: Wolves 7/17.80, Draw 7/24.40, Man City 1/41.24

You want to see surprises, but you have to be realistic. City have too many good players, even if they're rotated. Wolves have another big test. If we don't see a miracle, I can't see Wolves winning.

Last time out, Rodri should have known better of course, but sometimes emotions take over. People who haven't played don't understand this, but these emotions come from confidence. When somebody from Nottingham Forest comes over and tries to irritate you, you think 'How dare you?'. Rodri thinks he's the big dog. Believe me, players can think like this. I think Gibbs-White overreacted a bit, but rules are rules. If you touch the neck, you're off.

Match Odds 90: Tottenham 7/42.70, Draw 21/10, Liverpool 1/11.98

I think it'll be a tough game, and Spurs need to be ready and take chances. Liverpool have serious attacking power. Look at Nunez, Salah, and others. Both teams have players who can score goals. Spurs need to take chances and not let their guard down when or if they concede. I think they can get it done.

Match Odds 90: Nottm Forest [17/10], Draw 3/13.95, Brentford 6/52.16

Nottingham Forest v. Brentford has no clear winner to me, both sides could do with the win, but I can see this being a tough match. So, I'll go with a draw.

Match Odds 90: Fulham 12/53.35, Draw 15/82.84, Chelsea 5/61.84

Fulham v Chelsea will be a great game. Chelsea have blown my mind with how bad they've been.

Before the start of the season I said that Chelsea could win the league due to Pochettino. They've also got great players who I thought would have clicked by now. They should be doing so much better. It's a long season and I still have high expectations for them. If not, it'll be a major disappointment.

Fulham drew 0-0 with Palace last time out, and I think them playing at home is the perfect time to strike and put more misery on Chelsea. I'll go with a draw.