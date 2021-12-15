Dimitar Berbatov: Betfair Ambassador overrules ref and delights punter with big pay-out

Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov, in his role as VAR-Batov, has ruled in favour of an unlucky punter, resulting in a pay-out of almost £3,000.

Gary Weir placed a 14-leg accumulator, with only one selection - over 2.5 goals in the Bochum v Dortmund match on Saturday - letting him down.

The game finished 1-1 but Dortmund had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside, despite the attacking player not touching the ball. If the goal had stood the 14-fold acca would have landed for Gary.

He understandably was gutted, having got so close to pulling off a stunning feat of football betting and seen it taken away from him by mistake.

From agony to ecstasy, thanks to VAR-Batov

Anyone who's ever come close to landing a big acca will know how Gary was feeling.

Fortunately, Berba agreed that the Dortmund goal should have stood and he used his role as VAR-Batov to take Gary from agony to ecstasy by over-ruling the ref.

"It made my Christmas," said Gary as he and his family celebrated winnings of £2,732.67.

A weekend to remember for @garywei61058842 - paid out £2,732.67 tonight thanks to #VARbatov!https://t.co/Dt0iCo6juC ? Betfair (@Betfair) December 13, 2021

As a clinical striker, Berba never likes to see a perfectly good goal ruled out, especially when it costs punters like Gary.

Each week, the Manchester United legend reviews cases of football betting injustices that have been brought to his attention via twitter in his role as VAR-Batov and for each one he deems unfair, Betfair put right by paying out as winners or refunding bets.

This week, VAR-Batov also ruled that Man City's penalty against Wolves was unfair, so Betfair refunded all customers who backed the draw before kick-off.

So far this season more than 300 bets have been either resettled or refunded by Betfair as a result of VAR-Batov's rulings.