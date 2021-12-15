To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Dimitar Berbatov: Betfair Ambassador overrules ref and delights punter with big pay-out

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov
VAR-Batov has resulted in over 300 bets being resettled

Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov used role as VAR-Batov to overrule officials in Dortmund match and reward punter. He also secured pay-outs for those who backed draw in Man City v Wolves...

This week, VAR-Batov also ruled that Man City’s penalty against Wolves was unfair, so Betfair refunded all customers who backed the draw before kick-off.

Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov, in his role as VAR-Batov, has ruled in favour of an unlucky punter, resulting in a pay-out of almost £3,000.

Gary Weir placed a 14-leg accumulator, with only one selection - over 2.5 goals in the Bochum v Dortmund match on Saturday - letting him down.

The game finished 1-1 but Dortmund had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside, despite the attacking player not touching the ball. If the goal had stood the 14-fold acca would have landed for Gary.

He understandably was gutted, having got so close to pulling off a stunning feat of football betting and seen it taken away from him by mistake.

From agony to ecstasy, thanks to VAR-Batov

Anyone who's ever come close to landing a big acca will know how Gary was feeling.

Fortunately, Berba agreed that the Dortmund goal should have stood and he used his role as VAR-Batov to take Gary from agony to ecstasy by over-ruling the ref.

"It made my Christmas," said Gary as he and his family celebrated winnings of £2,732.67.

As a clinical striker, Berba never likes to see a perfectly good goal ruled out, especially when it costs punters like Gary.

Each week, the Manchester United legend reviews cases of football betting injustices that have been brought to his attention via twitter in his role as VAR-Batov and for each one he deems unfair, Betfair put right by paying out as winners or refunding bets.

This week, VAR-Batov also ruled that Man City's penalty against Wolves was unfair, so Betfair refunded all customers who backed the draw before kick-off.

So far this season more than 300 bets have been either resettled or refunded by Betfair as a result of VAR-Batov's rulings.

