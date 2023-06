Arsenal could be close to landing top target

Man City end interest in Rice

Betting suspended after move went 1/9 1.11

West Ham may be about to decide the price is right for Declan Rice after Arsenal bid £105m for the England midfielder.

The Hammers board are reportedly unhappy about the proposed structure of the deal but the size of the bid puts Arsenal firmly in pole position to get their man.

Betting was suspended on Betfair after the odds on Rice moving to the north London club tumbled to 1/71.14 then 1/91.11 on Tuesday.

As recently as Friday, Rice was 4/91.43 to sign for Manchester City. They had a £90m bid rejected by the Hammers and appear to have ended their interest after Arsenal's third bid showed they were determined to land him.

Arteta made Rice his no.1 target

Mike Arteta has been personally involved in the bid to sign Rice.

The manager sees the 24-year-old as central to his plans for next season and far beyond at the Emirates.

Rice has favoured a move to Arsenal for months but, had West Ham accepted Man City's offer, he would have been happy to join the treble winners.

Manchester United were also interested, as Erik ten Hag seeks to reinforce his midfield this summer, but never looked likely to sign Rice and were 20/121.00 just before the market was suspended. They are set to meet Chelsea officials to try to complete the signing of Mason Mount this week.

If Arsenal's bid of £100m plus £5m in add-ons is accepted, the initial fee would equal the British record Manchester City paid for midfielder Jack Grealish.

The ex-Aston Villa man has been a hit at City this season and played an important role in their treble win. Arteta would love Rice to have a similar impact at Arsenal.

They are 8.415/2 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Premier League in 2023/24 - second favourites behind Manchester City 1.768/11.