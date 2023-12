Back Reds in Klopp's favourite kick-off time

It's Jurgen Klopp's favourite kick-off slot, but don't say that to his face though, as Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Saturday lunchtime slot seemingly exclusively reserved for the Reds.

Klopp has a point as Liverpool have been handed the early kick-off miles more than any other team over the last few years, and it's without question a competitive disadvantage as they try and launch another title challenge.

Klopp's side have won just one of their last seven away games in this timeslot, so even a Palace side that are the second-lowest scorers in the league (14) will fancy their chances.

Palace have lost three on the spin at home and have failed to score in four of seven Premier League home games so unless they can find something here they'll be up against it.

Liverpool have scored in their last 32 games, have lost one in 26 in the league and have dominated Palace of late, winning 10 of 12 (D2) overall and seven of eight at Selhurst Park.

Klopp will have to rotate in midfield, and at the back news of Joel Matip rupturing his ACL is a huge blow - but he does still have some options and they should be enough to get the visitors three points even in a lunchtime scrap.

Salah to score & Nunez to be a nuisance

Mohamed Salah is still waiting for his 200th Liverpool goal and he's an 11/102.11 anytime scorer to get that landmark at Selhurst Park after having chances against both Fulham and Sheffield United.

The Egyptian has got seven goals in 10 games against Palace and I don't think he'll go a third game waiting for this milestone. He was also taken off for the last half an hour at Bramall Lane during the week to save his legs a bit.

Darwin Nunez came on for him in South Yorkshire and did the usual Darwin Nunez things, having a shot on target but missing a one-on-one, getting booked, missing a great chance to set up a goal before eventually providing an assist for the killer second.

He's gone four games without a goal now but should start here and that usually results in him having chances and hitting the target.

I'm not sure I trust him to score, but 2+ shots on target at 6/42.50 would be very manageable as he's done it eight times for club and country this season already.

Back a fouled OddsBoost double

A newish market on the Sportsbook is for players to be fouled, and they're putting up a brave OddsBoost on two of the most fouled players you'll see to be fouled twice each.

It's 9/43.25 on both Jordan Ayew and Dominik Szoboszlai to be fouled 2+ times each at Selhurst Park, which looks a big shout given the stats.

Ayew has been fouled an incredible 51 times in the league this season, having the referee blow up in his favour at least three times in his last six games.

In fact he's been fouled two or more times in 16 of his 17 Palace games this season, whether he goes to ground too easily or opposition players just don't like him - he's prolific in this market.

Szoboszlai is Liverpool's most fouled player and was taken down three times by both Fulham and Sheff Utd in his last two outings.

Throw in the usually scrappy nature of the lunchtime kick-off and both sides having played on Wednesday then the foul count will be higher than usual - which should spell winnings.

