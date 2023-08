Palace impressed on opening weekend

Gunners edge narrow win with Rice and Saka starring

Goals expected at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Impressive Palace off to a winning start

It may 'only' have come against relegation favourites Sheffield United, and the winning margin was just a single goal, but Crystal Palace put in one of the best performances of the weekend when winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane last Saturday.

Roy Hodgson's men were dominant throughout, enjoying 68% possession and registering a total of 24 shots at goal - the most by any Premier League away team last week - eight of which were on target.

Eberechi Eze was outstanding in the game, and he and his teammates received a massive boost on Thursday when the equally talented Michael Olise signed a new contract with the club despite huge interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Sadly, Olise is out injured for the Monday night game against Arsenal but Hodgson doesn't have any other major injury concerns and looks set to field the same XI that started against the Blades.

Rice and Saka impress in Gunners victory

Arsenal also managed a single-goal victory on the first weekend of the season, but after being 2-0 up in the first half to Nottingham Forest, the 2-1 final score can be deemed as slightly disappointing.

In fact, despite dominating possession and registering more shots at goal, it was Forest who created the better clear cut chances as they recorded an xG of 1.12, almost double the xG recorded by Mikel Arteta's men.

But Arsenal held on for the victory with new £105m signing Declan Rice impressing throughout, completing 92% successful passes, winning four crucial tackles, while going forward he managed three shots on target.

Bukayo Saka was also outstanding, so despite the narrow victory Arteta has nothing to worry about. Apart from of course the injury to new left-back Jurrien Timber, meaning the Gunners boss is certain to make at least one change on Monday night with either Oleksandr Zinchenko (if fit) or Kieran Tierney coming in to the starting XI.

Expect goals in Monday night thriller

There have been some cracking games between Palace and Arsenal in recent seasons, and given the attacking stats produced by both teams on the opening weekend then we look set for another great game on Monday night.

A total of 44 goals have been scored in the last 12 meetings between the two sides, which is an average of almost four per game, so my first bet - which will be my main bet - is Over 2.5 Goals at what looks a very generous price of 1.9620/21. I have to admit, I was expecting quite a bit shorter.

In those 12 meetings, at least three goals were scored on nine occasions, so to be getting close to even money about something that has paid out 75% of the time in the last six years makes plenty of appeal.

Back Over 2.5 Goals on the Exchange @ 1.9620/21

Happy to swerve the Match Odds

A quick word on the Match Odds. Arsenal are 4/71.56 on the Sportsbook with Palace at 5/15.80 and the Draw at 3/13.95.

Initially I was prepared to tip up - or at least include - a Gunners win, but after reviewing how well the Eagles played last weekend and seeing how much possession and how many shots they enjoyed, my opinion changed slightly.

Match Odds 90: Crystal Palace 9/25.30, Draw 12/53.35, Arsenal 1/21.49

If pushed, I'd still go for an Arsenal victory, but games under the lights at Selhurst Park are never easy for visiting sides, and in recent seasons there has been no dominant team in this fixture.

In fact, out of the last 10 meetings, Arsenal have won just three times, Palace two, and the a draw has been the result on five occasions. I'm happy to swerve the match odds this week.

Big names to shine in 10/1 Bet Builder

To be honest, I wouldn't put anyone off backing Over 3.5 Goals as a single bet at 3.55/2 on the Exchange as it very nearly became my main bet of the game.

It's actually paid out eight times in the last 12 meetings between these two sides, and given I expect a very entertaining end-to-end game on Monday night I can see it paying out again.

However, I will stick with the Over 2.5 Goals option for my Bet Builder, and I'll also include the Yes option in the Both Teams to Score market, something that has happened in nine of those last 12 meetings that I keep referring to.

And simply going on last week's performances I'm happy to include a Declan Rice shot on target - available at 2/12.94 as a single if you prefer - given that he recorded three shots on target against Nottm Forest. He's much more of an attacking threat than some people give him credit for.

Finally, it has to be that man Saka to either score or assist. Again, I wouldn't put anyone off backing it as a single at 6/52.16 on the Sportsbook in a game where I fancy plenty of goals, and that I fancy one of the Premier League's brightest stars to enjoy a fantastic season.

Including all four options in a Sportsbook Bet Builder pays out at just shy of 10/111.00.