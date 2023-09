Six of seven favourites win in Premier League

One punter wins £20k from just a £20 bet

Punters enjoyed a super Saturday using Betfair's generous free bet offer as six of the seven favourites in the Premier League all won.

Liverpool got the ball rolling after coming from 1-0 down to beat Wolves 3-1 in the lunchtime kick-off, and that set the tone for the afternoon's games with three more strong favourites having to come from a goal behind to win

A day for the big football favorites and quite a day for the punters....



Who did you back? -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 16, 2023

Premier League champions Manchester City went a goal down to West Ham but eventually won 3-1 thanks to three second half goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola's men have won all five league games this term and currently sit top of the table on maximum points. They can be backed at 2/51.39 to retain their title, ahead of Liverpool at 11/26.40 and Arsenal at 13/27.40 who play later today.

Aston Villa and Tottenham also fought back from a goal behind to beat Crystal Palace and Sheffield United respectively, Spurs scoring goals in the 98th and 100th minutes of the game to beat the Blades 2-1.

Tottenham are into 5/42.24 to record a Top 4 Finish this term, with Villa available to back at 5/15.80.

It was a bit more plain sailing for both Fulham and Newcastle however who both registered 1-0 wins over Luton and Brentford respectively.

Bad week for United ends with another defeat

The only favourite not to win in the Premier League on Saturday was Manchester United, but plenty of punters will have fancied Brighton to win at Old Trafford after a troubled week off the field for the Red Devils.

In truth, it was a comfortable win for Roberto de Zerbi's impressive Seagulls who at one stage were 3-0 up before a late consolation for Erik ten Hag's men restored a glimmer of respectability.

After the game Ten Hag was backed down to 8.07/1 on the Betfair Exchange to be the next manager to leave his position.

United are now out to 40/141.00 in the Premier League Winner market, and out to 11/43.70 to record a Top 4 Finish.

11-fold Acca returns £20k for one lucky punter

The punter placed an 11-fold Acca on football teams in the Premier League, Championship, League One and the Bundesliga and enjoyed a return of nearly £20k from his £20 stake as all 11 teams won.

A Betfair punter has just landed an 11-fold 970/1 acca winning almost £20k from £20.



Aston Villa (1.87)

Man City (1.57)

Ipswich (1.95)

Preston (Evens)

Blackburn (2.50)

Wigan (2.05)

Exeter (1.65)

Oxford Utd (2.30)

RB Leipzig (1.22)

Dortmund (2.3)... -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 16, 2023

Can the punters strike again and make it a Special Sunday to follow Super Saturday?