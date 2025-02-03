Chelsea v West Ham: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Madueke to out-shoot Kudus

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Chelsea v West Ham

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Match Ups - Madueke to have more SoT than Kudus

Chelsea host West Ham in the Monday Night Football, and although the hosts have stuttered of late, and the visitors look improved under new boss Graham Potter, we believe we've found a good bet in the player v player markets using Betfair Build Ups.

Understandably, Cole Palmer is a red hot favourite to beat any West Ham player in the Shots on Target battle, so much so that he's too short for us to put up here, so instead we like the look of Chelsea's Noni Madueke to have more shots on target that the Hammers' attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

In fact, when you compare the head-to-head stats below, and the fact that Chelsea are on home soil and strong favourites to win the game, Madueke looks a very good bet at 4/51.80.

As the stats show, Madueke has registered 63 shots this season in the Premier League, with 26 of those being on target. Although he's played a handful more games than Kudus, his stats read significantly better than the West Ham man who has registered 48 shots with 15 being on target.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 11 Noni Madueke Chelsea English Premier League 14 Mohammed Kudus West Ham Madueke Kudus Appearances 32 32 Goals 7 5 Shots 80 75 Shots on target 32 22 Assists 3 3 Chances created 33 31 Passes 599 769 Fouls 22 39 Fouls won 25 64 Yellow cards 3 2 Red cards 0 1 Powered by

But it's the current form of the two players that really makes Madueke stand out as the player to back in this Shots on Target battle.

The Chelsea man has registered 16 shots at goal in his last three Premier League home games, with four of those being on target. And going back to December, he had an incredible month shooting wise, registering 18 shots at goal with nine of those being on target.

Kudus on the other hand is bang out of form. He failed to register a single shot on target in four appearance in January, and during his last four Premier League away games he's managed just one shot on target.

So here we've got a Chelsea winger who appears to be full of confidence, and one that can be very selfish when he's got even the slightest opportunity to shoot, against a player who appears to be out of form with his shooting boots.

Kudus is 3/14.00 if you want to take that particular punt (remember, the bet is settled as a loser if both players tie) but at 4/51.80 Madueke looks a rock solid selection.