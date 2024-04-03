Chelsea v Manchester United Tips and Predictions: Back Enzo and Bruno to be booked at 11/1

Key man Fernandez backed for a booking

Emotional Bruno will be at the heart of the action

Back the bookings double at boosted 11/1 12.00

Leg 1 - Back Enzo Fernandez to be booked

World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez has featured heavily for Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side, only missing games through injury and suspension. Fernandez has featured 25 times in the Premier League averaging a 7.1 player rating. He has picked up six bookings in his 25 League games but has received nine in all competitions and recently received a one match suspension for the 4-2 win over Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Fernandez is committing an average of 1.2 fouls per game and is fouled himself 1.42 times. He was shown the yellow card when these sides met at Old Trafford last May when United ran out comfortable 4-1 winners. This is a big game for Chelsea who still have an outside chance of catching United in the league and will be hoping to qualify for some form of European football next season.

Should Chelsea win here, they'll close the gap on United to 5 points with a game in hand. Fernandez will play a huge role if Chelsea are to come away with all three points here.

Leg 2 - Back Bruno Fernandes to be booked

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is a certainty to start here as United continue to struggle for consistency. Fernandes has played 28 times in the League for United so far this season and received eight yellow cards, 11 in all competitions. Averaging a card every 3.5 games puts him in the 73rd percentile for cards per minute.

Fernandes averages 1.36 fouls per game committed and is fouled 0.64 times. Fernandes does, however, receive more of his cards for letting his emotions take over, getting booked for dissent or professional fouls rather than an accumulation of fouls.

The Portuguese will need to play out of his skin if United are to walk away with all three points from Stamford Bridge given the depleted squad they travel with. If things don't go his way, he is likely to get frustrated which will play into our hands with a booking bet.

The match official - Jarred Gillett

The referee for this exciting Premier League clash is Australian official Jarred Gillett. In his 16 Premier League matches thius season, he has produced an average of just under five cards per game, while awarding an average of 20.6 free-kicks.

This Booking Double has had a boost from 9/110.00 to 11/112.00 and can be found here:

Back the bookings double at boosted 11/112.00 Bet here

This Booking Double tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here.

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now