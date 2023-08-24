</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">Chelsea v Luton: Shoot for profit with Chilwell</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/andy-schooler/">Andy Schooler</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-08-24">24 August 2023</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-luton-premier-league-tips-best-bets-back-chilwell-in-shots-market-240823-840.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-24T15:49:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-24T15:08:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Andy Schooler previews Friday night's Chelsea v Luton clash in the Premier League and he's keen to get Ben Chilwell on side in the shots market. Attack-minded Chilwell worth backing for 2+ shots again Bet Builder suggestion at 12/1 Claim your FREE acca or Bet Builder here! Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here Chelsea v LutonFriday 25 August, 20:00Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event It's fair to say it's not been the best of starts to the new Premier League season for either of these sides. Luton were well beaten, 4-1, on the opening weekend at Brighton - their only game so far as last week's was called off due to building work at Kenilworth Road (insert meme here). Can Chelsea build on positives? Chelsea are also yet to win having drawn with Liverpool and lost at West Ham.Given the turnover of players (and manager) during the transfer window, an iffy start is hardly a huge surprise but Mauricio Pochettino will at least have taken plenty of positives from those opening games. Chelsea had strong spells in both matches - they were the better side in the second half against Liverpool and should have been ahead at half time against the Hammers. The former Spurs boss will now be looking for a 90-minute performance and one suspects he has the opposition here which will allow his team to click. Luton had just 29% of possession at Brighton and allowed 27 shots on their goal, hardly a performance to defy those saying the Hatters are in for a long season of struggle. BTTS could offer value With Nicolas Jackson having made a lively start to life up front at Chelsea, I'd expect the hosts to cause plenty of problems in attack with a home win by at least two clear goals likely. However, the markets give little away - Chelsea (-1) on the handicap is at [8/13] and over 2.5 goals at [1.58] is surely only one for Bet Builders. With Chelsea yet to settle defensively and now without a clean sheet in 11 Premier League games, I wouldn't rule out Luton getting on the scoresheet and there's potential value to be had going down that route. Both teams to score is odds-against at [2.22], while a Chelsea win with both teams scoring is at [3.1]. Get on Chilwell for shots However, my best bet comes in the sub-markets where Ben Chilwell is worth backing in the shots department. Given how he played at Spurs, it's been no surprise to see Pochettino instructing his wing-backs to really push forward. Sadly for the Argentine, he's already lost Reece James to injury but his England international team-mate Chilwell has made a strong start down the opposite flank. Chilwell managed two first-half shots against West Ham last week and may well have managed more had he not been the man sacrificed when Pochettino opted to change formation upon falling behind. Given what we've seen from Chelsea so far, I'd expect Chilwell to get into some great positions in this game. It's also worth noting that Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, another player given licence to push on, had three shots against Luton a fortnight ago. I'm keen to back Chilwell in this market and [5/6] for 2+ shots looks perfectly fair. Others may want to try the higher lines too - 3+ is at [11/4] and 4+ [7/1]. Back Chilwell 2+ shots @ [5/6] Bet now If Chelsea are to dominate in the way odds of [1.25] suggest, it may also pay to back them for 25+ shots at [7/2] - Brighton landed that with something to spare at home to Luton. Boost Bet Builder with Mpanzu The Chilwell bet also looks a strong base for Bet Builders on the Sportsbook, along with over 2.5 goals. For those seeking a chunky price, it may be worth adding Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu for 2+ fouls at a tasty-looking [16/5]. The Luton midfielder's rise from non-league has been well documented but he struggled in that opening game, one which saw him commit three fouls. Admittedly, his Championship stats don't really support this bet - it's one based almost entirely on what I saw in Luton's Premier League debut game. But the start of the season is when new trends are made and it wouldn't be a big shock to find that Mpanzu has finally reached a level where he's a little out of his depth. Referee Robert Jones was above the average for fouls awarded per game last season and although it's early days this season, he's already well above it again, two games in. The three-legged Bet Builder pays just under [12/1] - and don't forget you can get a completely FREE acca or Bet Builder this weekend! <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ben Chilwell: Pushing on under Mauricio Pochettino</figcaption> href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/free-football-acca-every-weekend-in-august-kick-off-the-season-with-betfair-offer-260723-204.html">Claim your FREE acca or Bet Builder here!</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" title="MCINEW to 90MPO"><strong>Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</strong></a><strong></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217078514" title="Exchange CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Chelsea v Luton</strong></a><br><strong>Friday 25 August, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event</strong></p><p>It's fair to say it's not been the best of starts to the new Premier League season for either of these sides.</p><p>Luton were well beaten, 4-1, on the opening weekend at Brighton - their only game so far as last week's was called off due to building work at Kenilworth Road (insert meme here).</p><h2>Can Chelsea build on positives?</h2><p></p><p>Chelsea are also yet to win having drawn with Liverpool and lost at West Ham.<br>Given the turnover of players (and manager) during the transfer window, an iffy start is hardly a huge surprise but <strong>Mauricio Pochettino</strong> will at least have taken plenty of positives from those opening games.</p><p>Chelsea had strong spells in both matches - they were the better side in the second half against Liverpool and should have been ahead at half time against the Hammers.</p><p>The former Spurs boss will now be looking for a 90-minute performance and one suspects he has the opposition here which will allow his team to click.</p><p>Luton had just 29% of possession at Brighton and allowed 27 shots on their goal, hardly a performance to defy those saying the Hatters are in for a long season of struggle.</p><h2>BTTS could offer value</h2><p></p><p>With <strong>Nicolas Jackson</strong> having made a lively start to life up front at Chelsea, I'd expect the hosts to cause plenty of problems in attack with a home win by at least two clear goals likely.</p><p>However, the markets give little away - Chelsea (-1) on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=1270713017" title="Sportsbook CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">handicap</a> is at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.60</span></b> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217078453" title="Exchange CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">over 2.5 goals</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.58</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b> is surely only one for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builders</a>.</p><p>With Chelsea yet to settle defensively and now without a clean sheet in 11 Premier League games, I wouldn't rule out Luton getting on the scoresheet and there's potential value to be had going down that route.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217078513" title="Exchange CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Both teams to score</a> is odds-against at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>, while a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217078450" title="Exchange CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Chelsea win with both teams scoring</a> is at <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b>.</p><h2>Get on Chilwell for shots</h2><p></p><p>However, my best bet comes in the sub-markets where <strong>Ben Chilwell</strong> is worth backing in the shots department.</p><p>Given how he played at Spurs, it's been no surprise to see Pochettino instructing his wing-backs to really push forward.</p><p>Sadly for the Argentine, he's already lost Reece James to injury but his England international team-mate Chilwell has made a strong start down the opposite flank.</p><p>Chilwell managed two first-half shots against West Ham last week and may well have managed more had he not been the man sacrificed when Pochettino opted to change formation upon falling behind.</p><p>Given what we've seen from Chelsea so far, I'd expect Chilwell to get into some great positions in this game.</p><p>It's also worth noting that Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, another player given licence to push on, had three shots against Luton a fortnight ago.</p><p>I'm keen to back Chilwell in this market and <b class="inline_odds" title="1.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.84</span></b> for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=79860889" title="Sportsbook CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2+ shots</a> looks perfectly fair.</p><p>Others may want to try the higher lines too - 3+ is at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> and 4+ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chilwell 2+ shots @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.84</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=79860889" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>If Chelsea are to dominate in the way odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.25</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> suggest, it may also pay to back them for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=79860889" title="Sportsbook CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">25+ shots</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> - Brighton landed that with something to spare at home to Luton.</p><h2>Boost Bet Builder with Mpanzu</h2><p></p><p>The Chilwell bet also looks a strong base for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builders</a> on the Sportsbook, along with over 2.5 goals.</p><p>For those seeking a chunky price, it may be worth adding <strong>Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu</strong> for 2+ fouls at a tasty-looking <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b>.</p><p>The Luton midfielder's rise from non-league has been well documented but he struggled in that opening game, one which saw him commit three fouls.</p><p>Admittedly, his Championship stats don't really support this bet - it's one based almost entirely on what I saw in Luton's Premier League debut game.</p><p>But the start of the season is when new trends are made and it wouldn't be a big shock to find that Mpanzu has finally reached a level where he's a little out of his depth.</p><p>Referee <strong>Robert Jones</strong> was above the average for fouls awarded per game last season and although it's early days this season, he's already well above it again, two games in.</p><p>The three-legged <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builder</a> pays just under <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> - and don't forget you can get a <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/free-football-acca-every-weekend-in-august-kick-off-the-season-with-betfair-offer-260723-204.html">completely FREE acca or Bet Builder this weekend!</a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mpanzu 2+ fouls, over 2.5 goals & Chilwell 2+ shots @ around <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><hr></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-luton/32555952?selectedGroup=79860889" title="Sportsbook CHELUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2pts Ben Chilwell 2+ shots @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.84</span></b></a></strong> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Andy Schooler's P/L 2023/24</h2> <p>Staked: 1pt <br>Returned: 0pts <br>P/L: -1pt <p>2022/23: +9.88pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free football Acca</h2> <p>You can get a completely free football acca or Bet Builder this weekend. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB2FREE210823">Opt-in here</a> for yours on <strong>25th-28th August</strong>. 