Chelsea have improved at home but still concede

Palmer and Jimenez can score again and land 12/1 13.00 BB

Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday January 13, 12:30

Live TNT Sports 1

Chelsea profligacy won't go away

It was the same old story for Chelsea in their EFL Cup first leg against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

For the umpteenth time these season, they created plenty of big goalscoring chances but, yet again, failed to take them and walked off muttering after a 1-0 defeat.

Now they return to a continually stuttering Premier League campaign that has produced as many defeats (eight) as victories. Chelsea sit 10th. It all smacks of mid-table.

However, perhaps going a little unreported is that they've won four and drawn one of their last five games at Stamford Bridge, the quartet of victories coming against Brighton, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Preston.

Fulham took positives in defeat

Fulham also suffered defeat by a single goal in the away leg of their EFL Cup semi but theirs was a considerable more worthy effort: a 2-1 loss at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Marco Silva's side were excellent, taking a first-half lead and having chances to double their advantage before the Reds struck twice in quick succession after the hour.

If that game didn't take too much out of them, Fulham could be dangerous opponents here even though their away record in the Premier League is surprisingly poor with just six points out of a possible 30 and only nine goals scored.

History isn't kind to them in this fixture either as the Cottagers haven't won at Stamford Bridge in the league since 1979.

Blues best backed with BTTS

Chelsea are clear 8/131.61 favourites on the Sportsbook to take all three points, with Fulham 4/15.00 and The Draw 16/54.20.

Backing Mauricio Pochettino's men at those sort of prices isn't smart but there is mileage in taking Chelsea and Both teams to Score at 21/10.

That's landed in two of their last three Premier League wins - the 2-1 success over Crystal Palace and the 3-2 victory against Brighton - and they've kept just three clean sheets in their last 17 matches in all competitions.

Fulham are a strong counter-attacking team and have the speed and guile to catch out Chelsea so look good for a goal at some point.

It may well be a close one but Chelsea, with their improved home form, should just have enough to bounce back from that Middlesbrough defeat and get the win.

If it's by three clear goals they could actually leapfrog Newcastle, Manchester United and Brighton and hit the giddy heights of seventh place.

Back Chelsea and Both teams to Score @ 21/10 Bet now

In-form duo worth a scorer double

I also like a goalscorer double on two very obvious choices, one from each team.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer still looks the most likely man in a blue shirt to find the net and he's their top scorer in the Premier League with an impressive eight goals. Only nine players are above him in the Golden Boot race.

As Palmer is on penalty duties, he has a good chance to move towards double figures here.

For Fulham, Raul Jimenez looks a genuine threat again as highlighted by five goals in his last seven top-flight appearances.

Backing both Palmer and Jimenez to wheel away in celebration at some point during the game pays a tempting 12/113.00 on the Bet Builder.