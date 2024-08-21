Chelsea Transfers: Arsenal and Villa on alert as Maresca says Sterling will get 'no minutes'

Maresca confirms pair are not in his plans

Enzo Maresca is not messing about when it comes to which players part of his Chelsea plans and which players are not after he said that Raheem Sterling will get 'no minutes' for his team this season.

The ex-England winger's future has been a hot topic ever since he was left ouf of Chelsea's squad for Sunday's match against Manchester City.

Jaoa Felix, meanwhile, has joined on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid.

Sterling and Ben Chilwell look to be officially out of Maresca's project, according to breaking news, as the Chelsea manager has confirmed he does not intend to play them.

🚨🔵 Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are now officially OUT of Chelsea project as they are training apart from first team.



Enzo Maresca: "I just try to be honest... I told Raheem he's going to struggle to get minutes with us. Chilly, he's going to struggle here too". pic.twitter.com/k9NdHUeeDc -- Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024

With nine days left of the summer transfer window, both players need to find new clubs.

Who will sign Sterling and Chilwell from Chelsea?

Juventus 2/13.00 are the favourites to sign Sterling who has never played abroad. He is said to be settled in London, where he comes from, and the Italian club may struggle to afford his wages.

Sterling may not be prepared to uproot his family and take a wage cut, so he could look to join a Premier League club.

Arsenal 11/26.50 and Aston Villa 5/16.00 have both shortened on Betfair since the market went up on Monday. As the odds indicate, though, their interest looks far from firm at the moment. That could change and, with the 29-year-old now definitively out of favour at Chelsea, a buyer may come forward soon.

Any Saudi Pro League club is 6/17.00 and, while that would cover Sterling's wage demands, his desire to remain in London would be an obstacle. Jordan Henderson's miserable experience in Saudi last year could put off other English players, although Ivan Toney is said to be mulling a move to the Kingdom.

Crystal Palace and West Ham - both 10/111.00 - are closer to home but their prices haven't moved so there is little interest that we know of at this point.

The same goes for Chilwell, with Manchester United still 7/42.75 favourites to sign him as a solution to their problems at left-back. Luke Shaw is injured again and Tyrell Malacia has being facing fitness problems for almost a year.

West Ham 5/16.00 and Brentford 7/18.00 may also be options for the left-back who joined Chelsea from Leicester four years ago.

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of both Sterling and Chilwell but Maresca has made it clear - they do not belong at Chelsea and where they end up is likely to be one of the stories of the final days of the summer transfer window.