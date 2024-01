Burnley have scored in 6/9 recent league games

Luton have notched in 15/19 overall EPL matches

The two clubs have collectively kept just three clean sheets

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

Burnley 2.021/1 suffered a fifth loss in seven matches as they went down 1-0 at Tottenham to end their involvement in the FA Cup last week.

Reserve goalkeeper Arijanet Muric was one of five changes made by Clarets' head coach Vincent Kompany for the clash, although the stopper was at fault for the only goal of the game as his throw saw Zeki Amdouni lose possession with Pedro Porro subsequently firing in a superb strike from 25 yards out.

Despite the disappointment, Kompany was pleased and proud of his players' display yet said he could "punch a hole through a wall" in frustration that his team are not getting the reward their efforts deserve, continuing a theme of recent weeks where Burnley have failed to pick up results on a consistent basis despite their performances warranting more.

The Spurs reverse also saw both Charlie Taylor and Lyle Foster forced off with injuries; doubts remain over their involvement for Friday night, whilst long-term absentee Luca Koleosho is still sidelined. However, there's hope that Jordan Beyer could be considered fit enough to feature in Friday night's showdown.

Luton 4.10 were left frustrated as League One promotion-chasers Bolton earned a replay in their FA Cup third round tie with a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road. After an even first half, in which chances were at a premium, the Hatters did dominate much of the second 45 minutes but were unable to find an all-important breakthrough.

Captain Carlton Morris had Luton's best chance, before Alfie Doughty struck the post with a fierce left-footed strike late on. Hatters boss Rob Edwards' was also adamant Doughty should have had a penalty but, ultimately, the hosts were not clinical enough in front of goal with both Morris and Elijah Adebayo lacking ruthlessness in the final-third.

Speaking post-match, Edwards said: "We're disappointed not to win the game. It was pretty much one-way traffic in that second half, but we've hit the woodwork, we've huffed and puffed and had a nailed on penalty. The players performed well, we just couldn't find that goal to get us over the line. Credit to Bolton, but we should've won the game."

Morris is expected to be available despite departing early with suspected cramp, though Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Issa Kabore are all unavailable for Town.

The market has made Burnley firm favourites for Friday night's fixture despite the Clarets suffering nine defeats in their opening 10 Turf Moor tussles this term. My Premier League ratings also suggest there is very little to choose between the two basement battlers and so, if pushed, I'd be happier taking a pro-Luton (+0.50 Asian Handicap) approach at 1.9420/21.

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.834/5 Bet now

However, the opportunity to support Both Teams To Score at 1.834/5 is difficult to dismiss considering the circumstances. Both sides will be targeting this encounter and matches between the promoted clubs this season have tended to be fun affairs - the three previous such contests have produced a hefty 13-goal total (4.30 goals per-game).

Interestingly too, Burnley and Luton have combined to keep only three clean sheets between them in 2023/24. The Clarets have notched in six of their past nine EPL outings, whilst Town have gotten on the scoresheet in all bar four of their overall 19 top-flight matches, strengthening the case for both sides to oblige at a very backable price.

Read more Premier League previews and tips here.