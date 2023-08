You wouldn't really have this game in your diary at the start of the season but it should be a really good one at the Amex with Brighton now essential viewing these days as the great entertainers.

West Ham arrive fresh off a huge derby win against Chelsea so could give the Seagulls a game, but Roberto De Zerbi's side look mightily impressive when opening up with a pair of 4-1 wins.

It's so impressive how Brighton have lost their two best players in Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister yet top the Premier League table after two games - and with an unbeaten record against the Hammers you fancy they could well go three-for-three.

Should be goals in Seagulls win

It shows just how good Brighton have been under De Zerbi that they're 8/151.52 favourites for a home win with West Ham 9/25.30 for an away victory.

You can't oppose them though, so it's a case of nailing the manner of the victory, which will surely involved a few goals.

The Hammers have done well with very limited possession so far - totalling just 37% at Bournemouth and 24% against Chelsea and but for some dodgy finishing by both of those David Moyes' side may well have lost both games.

So West Ham are pretty good on the counter attack and dangerous at set pieces with James Ward-Prowse's delivery, so have the right profile to get a goal against a Brighton side who still give you plenty of chances.

The Seagulls, though, will dominate the ball and create plenty and with their finishing being lightyears ahead of Wolves and Chelsea so far then it just has to be a home win for me.

Back shots and cards in Bet Builder

Brighton top of league in terms of shots and shots on target so far, while both sides rank second in terms of bookings with eight each, with West Ham also adding a red.

So it's only right we try and incorporate those two into a Bet Builder for the game, starting with Brighton's shots - where we can back them at 5/61.84 to have seven or more shots on target.

The Seagulls tallied 12 against Luton and eight against Wolves, and although West Ham have allowed nine shots on target in total across their two games, they came from 31 attempts so Brighton should have plenty of chances.

Brighton have threats all over the field, but none more dangerous than Solly March who has three goals so far and registered six shots on target.

March is 13/82.62 for 2+ shots on target as he's managed in both games, so he goes in with what could be a conservative over 4.5 total cards.

Price is right for Pervis

Ecuador defender Pervis Estupian has been in the thick of the action for Brighton so far and could be a one-man Bet Builder himself given at his output.

Estupian has been booked and registered an assist in both games so far, while also scoring a goal from three shots on target.

With at least a shot on target in both games and playing in such an attacking role for a team that will dominate possession, Estupian priced at 3/13.95 for 1+ shot on target looks a great bet.

If you want to take it a step further, he's also given away two fouls in both games, and can be backed at 6/52.16 for the same again - while the double with a shot on target comes in at about 15/28.40.

Try 7/1 shot for Free Acca Offer

