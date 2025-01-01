Brentford v Arsenal: How to profit from Myles Lewis-Skelly's foul drawing skills

Brentford v Arsenal

Wednesday 1 December, 17:30

Live on TNT Sports

Arsenal are in danger of becoming the Premier League bridesmaid. Never the bride.

Despite their inconsistencies this season there seemed a legitimate chance that with Manchester City now out of the title conversation the points haul needed to win this league could allow a team to drop points more regularly and still land the prize.

Not now.

Liverpool have emerged from the shadows under Arne Slot, turning into a winning machine that at this rate is going to post 90+ points this season.

This means Arsenal already know they can afford no more slip-ups over their last 20 matches, starting here where they've been installed as 2/51.40 favourites with the Betfair Sportsbook as they look to close the gap to six points on the rampaging Reds, who also have a game in hand.

The signs are good though as the Gunners look to be coming to the boil. The 1-0 win over Ipswich made it 11 games unbeaten, winning eight of those. That's good form.

And Arsenal are a bit of a punter's pal on the road when facing bottom half teams. Those that have been backing them in these spots since the start of last season will have collected on each occasion as they have won their last 14 away from home in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, with seven wins from nine games, Brentford have the joint-best home record in the league and some will be pinpointing this as a potential banana skin for Arsenal. I don't see it like that.

Thomas Frank is currently without Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and Igor Thiago, while summer acquisition Gustavo Nunes is yet to make his debut. Mark Flekken is a doubt meaning the inexperienced Hakon Valdimarsson could play.

Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Josh Dasilva are all long-term absentees, further adding to Frank's woes.

Lewis-Skelly draws fouls like an experienced pro

Myles Lewis-Skelly just might be the England left-back at the World Cup next summer if he continues to perform at the level we've seen from him so far. Arsenal have unearthed a serious talent, one that is now keeping out Riccardo Calafiori on merit.

Mikel Arteta said this of the 18-year-old following the 1-0 win over Ipswich: "He's well ahead of his age, so mature and has adapted well to the way we're playing. Credit to him."

It is quite incredible the ease at which this inexperienced kid has taken to Premier League football. And one aspect of his game that is excelling is his ability to win fouls like a player that has been around the game for many years. It's a clever ploy that gets him out of a tight spot when under pressure.

In his six starts for the Gunners he's drawn 14 fouls, racking up fouled counts of: 4-2-1-2-2-3.

With him being so fresh on the scene the markets haven't been able to price him up accordingly as the long-term data isn't available. This is great for us as punters as we can profit from him until the traders cotton on. Brentford aren't exactly a foul heavy team, averaging a lowly 8.3 fouls per game, so we need a bit of luck on that front but the 13/82.63 on offer for Lewis-Shelly to keep up his average of being fouled at least twice really is worth backing.