<header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Bournemouth v Newcastle: Cherries won't turn the corner</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-02-11">11 February 2023</time></li>
<li>3 min read</li>
</ul> class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-11">11 February 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Bournemouth v Newcastle: Cherries won't turn the corner", "name": "Bournemouth v Newcastle: Cherries won't turn the corner", "description": "It's El Howe-ico on Saturday evening, as the past and present of Eddie Howe's football career collide. Kevin Hatchard's been digging out the best bets...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle-tips---cherries-wont-turn-the-corner-090223-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle-tips---cherries-wont-turn-the-corner-090223-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-11T11:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-11T09:46:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "It's El Howe-ico on Saturday evening, as the past and present of Eddie Howe's football career collide. Kevin Hatchard's been digging out the best bets... Cherries face familiar foe Bournemouth losing games and leaking goals Big disparity between teams in corner count Return of Howe a reminder of Cherries' past The lavish spending that Bournemouth have just engaged in during the January transfer window must seem a world away for some of the club's most loyal fans. Back in 1997, the Cherries were on the brink of bankruptcy, with the Inland Revenue owed a hefty six-figure sum. The local newspaper ran a headline that simply stated "Save Our Club", as the club's bank account was frozen. Thousands of fans flooded into the Winter Gardens concert hall, donating a total of £35,000. It was a sticking plaster, but the club survived, and 26 years later it is owned by wealthy American businessman Bill Foley. These days the fears are simply about relegation from the top flight, not about whether the club will fold entirely. Eddie Howe was a Bournemouth player when that desperate Winter Gardens fundraiser took place, and as the club's manager he helped it become the kind of organisation that would be attractive to an investor like Foley. He kept them in the Football League in 2009, and eventually took them to the promised land of the Premier League. He comes back to the south coast as boss of Newcastle this Saturday, and he should return to a hero's ovation. The current Bournemouth team has seriously lost momentum under inexperienced manager Gary O'Neil. The Cherries have lost seven of their last eight competitive matches, and have leaked 16 goals in the process at an average of two per match. In the last three home games, Bournemouth have lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace (one of their worst performances of the season), been dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Burnley and been held to a 1-1 draw by fellow relegation battlers Nottingham Forest. The Cherries still have a host of players missing, while Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Marcus Tavernier are all carrying knocks. Magpies building slowly While there has been understandable opposition to the Saudi takeover of Newcastle (there are many who believe that nation states shouldn't own community institutions like football clubs), it's hard to begrudge long-suffering Magpies fans their day in the sun. The club has reached a rare cup final, and there remains a possibility that they will qualify for the Champions League well ahead of schedule. Manager Eddie Howe has lent an air of calm and credibility to the whole enterprise, has recruited smartly and carefully in concert with the club's owners, and has shown he can organise a team incredibly well. Newcastle have lost just one of their 21 Premier League matches, and have leaked a paltry 12 top-flight goals. However, there is a fear that the Magpies' charge could drown in draws. A league-high ten of their games have ended level, including four of the last five. In the next two months they'll face tricky clashes with Liverpool and both Manchester giants, and they'll hope to still be in the mix after that. On the road, Newcastle's only defeat has been at Anfield against Liverpool, and that was only courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Fabio Carvalho. Brazilian midfield general Bruno Guimaraes is still suspended, but Alexander Isak could be available in the forward line after suffering concussion. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/bournemouth-vs-newcastle-united/954317/"] Corner count the key to Bet Builder If you look at the Premier League corner statistics, you see that Newcastle average a league-high 6.8 corners, while only giving away 4.1. Conversely, Bournemouth concede a league-high 6.6 corners per game in the top division, and only win an average of 3.7. On that basis, I'm happy to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Newcastle to win Over 5.5 Corners, and to win the Corner Match Bet. I'll also throw in an Over 1.5 Goals bet (that has paid out in 13 of Bournemouth's last 16 competitive games), and back Miguel Almiron to have at least two shots. Almiron averages 2.38 shots per 90 in the Premier League this season according to fbRef.com, and he'll be up against novice left-back Jordan Zemura. That little lot comes out at a combined price of [2.96]. If you want a more conventional approach, you could just back Newcastle to win and win the Corner Match Bet at [2.16]. My only fear is that the Magpies have recently found it tough to turn draws into wins. Back Over 1.5 Goals, Newcastle to win Over 5.5 Corners, Newcastle to win the Corner Match Bet and Miguel Almiron to have two shots or more @ 2.96 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie%20Howe%20in%20rain%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Newcastle manager Eddie Howe"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Eddie Howe was a hero at Bournemouth before he moved to Newcastle</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Bournemouth vs Newcastle United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sat 11 Feb, 17:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Bournemouth vs Newcastle United", "description" : "Bournemouth vs Newcastle United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 11 February 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Bournemouth vs Newcastle United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-02-11 17:30", "endDate": "2023-02-11 17:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle-tips---cherries-wont-turn-the-corner-090223-140.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Vitality Stadium", "address" : "Vitality Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Bournemouth", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Newcastle United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle/32048386" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/bournemouth-v-newcastle\/32048386","entry_title":"Bournemouth v Newcastle: Cherries won\u0027t turn the corner"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle/32048386">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Bournemouth%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20Cherries%20won%27t%20turn%20the%20corner&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbournemouth-v-newcastle-tips---cherries-wont-turn-the-corner-090223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbournemouth-v-newcastle-tips---cherries-wont-turn-the-corner-090223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbournemouth-v-newcastle-tips---cherries-wont-turn-the-corner-090223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbournemouth-v-newcastle-tips---cherries-wont-turn-the-corner-090223-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbournemouth-v-newcastle-tips---cherries-wont-turn-the-corner-090223-140.html&text=Bournemouth%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20Cherries%20won%27t%20turn%20the%20corner" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>It's El Howe-ico on Saturday evening, as the past and present of Eddie Howe's football career collide. Kevin Hatchard's been digging out the best bets...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Cherries face familiar foe</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bournemouth losing games and leaking goals</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle/32048386">Big disparity between teams in corner count</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Return of Howe a reminder of Cherries' past</h2><p></p><p>The lavish spending that Bournemouth have just engaged in during the January transfer window must seem a world away for some of the club's most loyal fans. Back in 1997, the Cherries were <strong>on the brink of bankruptcy,</strong> with the Inland Revenue owed a hefty six-figure sum. The local newspaper ran a headline that simply stated "Save Our Club", as the club's bank account was frozen.</p><p>Thousands of fans flooded into the Winter Gardens concert hall, donating a total of £35,000. It was a sticking plaster, but the club survived, and 26 years later it is owned by wealthy American businessman Bill Foley. These days the fears are simply about relegation from the top flight, not about whether the club will fold entirely.</p><p><strong>Eddie Howe</strong> was a Bournemouth player when that desperate Winter Gardens fundraiser took place, and as the club's manager he helped it become the kind of organisation that would be attractive to an investor like Foley. He kept them in the Football League in 2009, and eventually took them to the promised land of the Premier League. He comes back to the south coast as boss of Newcastle this Saturday, and he should return to a hero's ovation.</p><p>The current Bournemouth team has seriously lost momentum under inexperienced manager <strong>Gary O'Neil.</strong> The Cherries have lost seven of their last eight competitive matches, and have leaked 16 goals in the process at an average of two per match. In the last three home games, Bournemouth have lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace (one of their worst performances of the season), been dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Burnley and been held to a 1-1 draw by fellow relegation battlers Nottingham Forest.</p><p>The Cherries still have a host of players missing, while <strong>Dominic Solanke,</strong> Lewis Cook and Marcus Tavernier are all carrying knocks.</p><h2>Magpies building slowly</h2><p></p><p>While there has been understandable opposition to the Saudi takeover of Newcastle (there are many who believe that nation states shouldn't own community institutions like football clubs), <strong>it's hard to begrudge long-suffering Magpies fans their day in the sun</strong>. The club has reached a rare cup final, and there remains a possibility that they will qualify for the Champions League well ahead of schedule.</p><p>Manager Eddie Howe has lent an air of <strong>calm and credibility</strong> to the whole enterprise, has recruited smartly and carefully in concert with the club's owners, and has shown he can organise a team incredibly well. Newcastle have lost just one of their 21 Premier League matches, and have leaked a paltry 12 top-flight goals.</p><p>However, there is a fear that the Magpies' charge could <strong>drown in draws.</strong> A league-high ten of their games have ended level, including four of the last five. In the next two months they'll face tricky clashes with Liverpool and both Manchester giants, and they'll hope to still be in the mix after that. On the road, Newcastle's only defeat has been at Anfield against Liverpool, and that was only courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Fabio Carvalho.</p><p>Brazilian midfield general <strong>Bruno Guimaraes</strong> is still suspended, but Alexander Isak could be available in the forward line after suffering concussion.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_3_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#C63C30;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <path d="M126.4,29.5C123,31.1,119.1,32,115,32c-4.2,0-8.2-0.9-11.7-2.6l4.4,15.3l-10.5-2.5L107.5,78l-10.3-2.5l10.5,36.7l-10.5-2.5 l10.3,35.9l-10.3-2.5l10.5,36.7l-10.5-2.5l10.3,35.9l-10.3-2.5l3.2,11.3h23.1l-1-3.5l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5l-10.3-35.9 l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5l-10.3-35.9l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5L126.4,29.5z"></path> </g> <polygon points="171.8,96.5 182.6,118.8 184.2,119.2 173.9,83.3 184.2,85.8 173.7,49.1 184.2,51.6 177.4,28 151.1,16.6 159.1,44.7 148.6,42.2 158.9,78 148.6,75.6 159.1,112.3 148.6,109.7 158.9,145.6 148.6,143.1 159.1,179.8 148.6,177.3 158.9,213.2 148.6,210.7 151.8,222 174.9,222 173.9,218.5 175.5,218.8 174.5,187.1 173.7,184.3 174.4,184.4 "></polygon> <g> <polygon points="57.3,44.7 46.8,42.2 57.1,78 46.8,75.6 54.8,103.5 58.2,96.5 56.8,144.5 57.1,145.6 56.8,145.5 55.9,174.7 57.3,179.8 55.7,179.4 54.9,205.6 57.1,213.2 54.7,212.6 54.4,222 73.1,222 72.1,218.5 82.4,220.9 71.9,184.3 82.4,186.8 72.1,150.9 82.4,153.4 71.9,116.7 82.4,119.2 72.1,83.3 82.4,85.8 71.9,49.1 82.4,51.6 73.1,19.1 52.6,28 "></polygon> <polygon points="46.8,109.7 48.7,116.2 51.3,110.8 "></polygon> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_24_"> <rect id="Right_3_22_" x="178" y="96.6" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.6723 97.7003)" width="41.5" height="15.6"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_22_" x="23.4" y="83.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -76.3318 86.7431)" width="15.6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_104_"> <path id="Right_22_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M169.6,59.4c0.7-5.5,2.1-10.6,4.6-14.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c0,0,0,0,0,0C149.6,24.7,168.8,37,169.6,59.4z"></path> <path id="Left_22_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M86.9,23.6c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c2.5,3.5,3.9,8.6,4.6,14.1C61.2,37,80.4,24.7,86.9,23.6z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Bournemouth</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x36__40_" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20 C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__71_" d="M56.5,26.3v20c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="182.2" y1="117.6" x2="219.5" y2="99.4"></line> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="47.9" y1="117.6" x2="10.7" y2="99.4"></line> <path d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6s-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4C89.4,26.4,101.1,36,115,36s25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9 L143.4,11.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Newcastle United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Bournemouth vs Newcastle United</strong> Saturday 11 February, 17:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/bournemouth-vs-newcastle-united/954317/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2>Corner count the key to Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>If you look at the Premier League corner statistics, you see that Newcastle average a league-high 6.8 corners, while only giving away 4.1. Conversely, Bournemouth concede a league-high 6.6 corners per game in the top division, and only win an average of 3.7.</p><p>On that basis, I'm happy to use the Sportsbook's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle/32048386">Bet Builder</a></strong> to back Newcastle to win Over 5.5 Corners, and to win the Corner Match Bet. I'll also throw in an Over 1.5 Goals bet (that has paid out in 13 of Bournemouth's last 16 competitive games), and back Miguel Almiron to have at least two shots. Almiron averages 2.38 shots per 90 in the Premier League this season according to fbRef.com, and he'll be up against novice left-back Jordan Zemura.</p><p>That little lot comes out at a combined price of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>.</p><p>If you want a more conventional approach, you could just back Newcastle to win and win the Corner Match Bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>. My only fear is that the Magpies have recently found it tough to turn draws into wins.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Over 1.5 Goals, Newcastle to win Over 5.5 Corners, Newcastle to win the Corner Match Bet and Miguel Almiron to have two shots or more @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/bournemouth-v-newcastle/32048386" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.96</a></div><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>KEVIN HATCHARD ENGLISH FOOTBALL 2022-23 P/L</h2> <p>Points Staked: 31 Points Returned: 30.14 P/L: -0.86 points</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Manchester City v Aston Villa</h2> <p>Simply place a £5 Bet Builder on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-aston-villa/32048385">Man City v Aston Villa</a> and get a £5 Bet Builder on football. 