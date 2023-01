Early contender for bet of 2023

Betfair punter wins £25K with £10

Extraordinary European football 13-fold

A Betfair punter enjoyed a super Sunday by winning around £25K with a £10 bet as they combined weekend wagers from across Europe's top football leagues in a magnificent acca.

It proved to be lucky 13 for the Betfair punter as they picked winners in France's Ligue 1, Spain's La Liga, the Dutch Eredivisie and Italy's Serie A.

The longest odds win of the acca came in the Italian top flight where they correctly backed Lecce to hold champions AC Milan to a draw.

Bet of 2023 so far?



A huge £24,688.71 from a tenner on a football 13-fold! pic.twitter.com/HKP7ujt89A -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 15, 2023

In fact, it took a second-half comeback from the Rossoneri to secure the 2-2 after they trailed 2-0 at half-time.

Bet of the year?

The way things have been going for Chelsea, it was brave to back them to win at home to Crystal Palace. That's exactly what the bettor did.

It was 0-0 at the break and it would have been no surprise if the visitors had knicked it at a tense Stamford Bridge. Fortunately, Kai Havertz was able to head home and Thiago Silva and co held on to help our punter strike gold.

The win was vital for Chelsea and for our punter. There's a long way to go but the Betfair punter, who scooped exactly £24,688.71 from their £10 weekend football acca, has already provided us with an ealy contender for bet of the year.