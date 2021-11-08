To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns £5 into £8k with inventive Celtic-Leeds double

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou
Postecoglou's Celtic won 4-2 at Dundee

It was a happy Sunday for one Betfair customer who got creative with OddsOnThat markets to win more than £8,000 on a double...

The first and most audacious leg came in Dundee v Celtic with a 250/1 bet using #OddsOnThat on the Sportsbook.

A Betfair punter turned £5 into more than £8k with a highly inventive double on Sunday that involved matches in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership.

The first and most audacious leg came in Dundee v Celtic with a 250/1 bet using #OddsOnThat on the Sportsbook.

The punter backed Celtic to score two or more goals in each half, have three or more corners and a couple of cards in each half for Dundee.

All of these outcomes duly landed as Ange Postecoglou's men ran out 4-2 winners at Dens Park with Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi both scoring in each-half.

FDqfe2kWUAAlXwT.jpg

That meant the most difficult part was done but things could still have gone awry when unpredictable Leeds United hosted Leicester at Elland Road.

Here our brave bettor had backed the Whites forward Rodrigo to have one or more shots on target in each half.

Rodrigo, who was called up to the Spain squad this week, has only scored twice this season but one of those goals came in Leeds' previous match, so our punter was hoping to see the Brazilian born player firing in this one.

So it proved as Rodrigo managed to hit the target more than once either side of half-time, meaning a complicated double with a simple £5 stake netted the bettor at cool £8, 157.50.

Scottish Premiership: Scottish Premiership (Winner 2021/22)

