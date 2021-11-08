Big Winners on Betfair: Punter turns £5 into £8k with inventive Celtic-Leeds double

A Betfair punter turned £5 into more than £8k with a highly inventive double on Sunday that involved matches in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership.

The first and most audacious leg came in Dundee v Celtic with a 250/1 bet using #OddsOnThat on the Sportsbook.

The punter backed Celtic to score two or more goals in each half, have three or more corners and a couple of cards in each half for Dundee.

All of these outcomes duly landed as Ange Postecoglou's men ran out 4-2 winners at Dens Park with Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi both scoring in each-half.

That meant the most difficult part was done but things could still have gone awry when unpredictable Leeds United hosted Leicester at Elland Road.

Here our brave bettor had backed the Whites forward Rodrigo to have one or more shots on target in each half.

Rodrigo, who was called up to the Spain squad this week, has only scored twice this season but one of those goals came in Leeds' previous match, so our punter was hoping to see the Brazilian born player firing in this one.

So it proved as Rodrigo managed to hit the target more than once either side of half-time, meaning a complicated double with a simple £5 stake netted the bettor at cool £8, 157.50.