It was a super Sunday for one Betfair punter who woke up this morning £11,245 richer after this Premier League 4-fold landed last night.

They placed £50 on an acca that took in all four of Sunday's matches and, after Crystal Palace, West Ham and Arsenal had delivered watched as Manchester United finished the job.

In fact, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th career goal, which settled a rain-soaked Everton v Manchester United clash, that left our punter jumping for joy.

The Portugese slid home the winner to give United a morale-boosting win and complete an extraordinary Sunday for the Betfair bettor.

One Betfair punter woke up this morning £11,245 richer after this Premier League 4-fold landed last night! pic.twitter.com/UUSN6maGij -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 10, 2022

They were the only success story on Sunday as another bettor, playing with a much smaller stake of £2.50, scooped £142.93 with a winning acca.

Once again, this punter got involved in all four matches, backing the correct outcomes in the match odds plus a bet on both Everton and United scoring in the evening kick-off.

That last was no gimme as Everton had kept clean sheets in both of their previous matches at Goodison. So it just goes to show that it can pay to be bold on Betfair.