Big Winners on Betfair: Match Odds 90 wins over £7k for one Brentford punter

Five-leg acca lands despite Brentford losing

Punter wins over £7k thanks to 90 Minute Guarantee

Nearly 2,500 Brentford backers also paid out as winners

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Champions League Special

90 Minute Payout having a great time of things

We've seen in recent weeks the power of Betfair's unique 90 minute payout offer, which pays punters out who place bets in the Match Odds 90 football markets on whatever the outcome is as the clock strikes 90:00 minutes, as well as then paying out on the official result when the final whistle has sounded.

Just two weeks ago four Premier League games in one day - from just five games played - saw goals in stoppage time that altered the outcome of the match, meaning the Betfair Sportsbook paid out on nine different outcomes in those five games alone.

On Saturday, backers of Ipswich Town in the Match Odds 90 market were paid out as winners despite their game against Leicester ending in a 1-1 draw. This is because the Tractor Boys were leading as the clock struck 90:00; the Foxes equaliser coming in the 94th minute, meaning Betfair also paid out on the Draw.

And on Monday night we got the ultimate double payout thanks to Match Odds 90, with Brentford leading the game 1-0 at 90:00 minutes, before two stoppage time goals saw Fulham win the game 2-1, meaning Betfair paid out on both the Brentford win and the Fulham win, much to the delight of thousands of punters, not least this lucky £7k winner.

Punter wins over £7k despite Brentford defeat

Our lucky punter placed a £50 five-leg accumulator on Monday night's five games in the top divisions across Europe.

Empoli and Genoa scored second half goals to win their games 1-0 against Como and Parma respectively, and with Celta Vigo (v Getafe) and Lazio (v Cagliari) both leading their games, our punter no doubt had their eyes glued to the live Monday Night Football game at Craven Cottage.

£50 ➡️ £7,054.67



This 𝙃𝙐𝙂𝙀 5-fold winner was saved by #90Min Guarantee after Brentford's late defeat! pic.twitter.com/OhTxSIn7Pn -- Betfair (@Betfair) November 4, 2024

Brentford took a first half lead thanks to a stunning strike from Vitaly Janelt, and when the full-time whistles sounded in the La Liga and Seria A games, our punter just needed the Bees to still be leading when the clock struck 90:00 minutes to land the 120/1121.00 acca.

The Cottagers piled on the pressure, and came close to scoring on numerous occasions. They registered 26 shots at goal throughout the match, but crucially for backers of Brentford in the Match Odds 90 market they didn't make any of their shots leading up 90:00 minutes count, meaning an away win was now guaranteed to be paid out as a winner whatever the final outcome.

No doubt our £7k winning punter was now in party mood, and whether they witnessed Harry Wilson's 92nd and 97th minute goals that sealed a dramatic win for Fulham we'll never know.

In total, 2,432 Brentford backers had their Sportsbook bets paid out as winners thanks to Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee, and no doubt they'll be more late drama in this midweek's Champions League and Championship games.

So place your bets now in the Match Odds 90 markets to avoid disappointment when the final leg of your acca concedes a stoppage time equaliser.

Now read our midweek Champions League previews and tips here.