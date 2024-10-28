Premier League on Betfair: 90-Minute Guarantee pays out on 11 results this weekend

Man City 13/10 2.30 for title following Sunday's games

Liverpool jump up to second favourites tag

Lucky punter uses Match Odds 90 to win over £3k despite four 'losers'

Betfair's 90-Minute Payout offer goes wild in crazy Premier League weekend

Narrow victory for Citizens keeps them as title favourites

Manchester City are 13/102.30 favourites to win the Premier League title following a narrow 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens scored in just the fifth minute, Erling Haaland netting his 11th Premier League goal of the season, and the only surprise is that City didn't add to their tally despite registering 22 shots at goal with eight being on target.

The win takes Pep Guardiola's men top of the tally, and following Arsenal's draw with Liverpool on Sunday, gives them a point lead over Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool actually jumped up to second favourites in the Premier League at 9/43.25, with Arsenal out to 5/23.50.

Punter wins over £3k thanks to 90-Minute Payout

Man City's win was also one leg of an incredible eight-leg win accumulator on Saturday, that resulted in one extremely lucky punter netting £3,171 from just a £5 stake, despite FOUR of the legs not actually winning.

The luckiest acca ever? 🤯



𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 of these teams didn't win, but thanks to 90 Minute Guarantee, we paid out 🦸 -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 26, 2024

Man City, Barnsley, Salford and MK Dons all won their games, but the other four teams - Fulham, Preston, Wrexham and Barrow - all drew their games at the final whistle, despite all leading as the clock ticked 90:00 minutes.

However, because the accumulator was placed using Betfair's unique Match Odds 90 markets - meaning Betfair pay out on both the official result and whatever the scoreline is at 90:00 minutes - this very fortunate punter was paid out in exactly the same way as if all eight teams had won at the final whistle.

Late drama aplenty on crazy Premier League weekend

Betfair's 90-Minute Payout offer was in full force all weekend. Not only did it save our lucky punter above, it paid out on two results in four of Saturday's five top flight matches, plus West Ham's win over Man Utd.

Brentford were 0-2 down at home to Ipswich before mounting a brilliant comeback to win the game 4-3. However, Bryan Mbuemo's winning goal came in the 96th minute meaning Betfair paid out on a home win and a draw as the game was 3-3 as the clock struck 90:00.

There was also a 96th minute goal at Villa Park, Bournemouth striker Evanilson levelling the game 1-1, meaning Betfair paid out on the Aston Villa home win and the draw.

Aston Villa and the Draw ✔️✔️

Brentford and the Draw ✔️✔️

Brighton and the Draw ✔️✔️

Fulham and the Draw ✔️✔️

Man City ✔️



It's our 90 Minute Guarantee! -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 27, 2024

Wolves came from 2-0 down away at Brighton to draw the game 2-2, but becaue Matheus Cunha's leveller came in the 93rd minute Betfair paid out on a home win as well as the official draw.

And finally, at Goodison Park in Saturday's evening kick off, Everton left it late to equalise against Fulham, Beto heading home in the 94th minute meaning the away win and the draw was paid out on by the Betfair Sportsbook.

This is the first time since the introduction of Match Odds 90 markets that Betfair have paid out on two results in four Premier League matches across one day.

The drama did not end there, with Jarrod Bowen's late penalty winning it in stoppage time for West Ham against Manchester United, with those who backed the draw at the London Stadium celebrating when the VAR clocked ticked over 90:00 meaning the draw was also settled as a wiinner.

