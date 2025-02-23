Bet Builder Tips: Two to back on Sunday up to 17/2

Wood to score first in Bet Builder at 17/2 9.50

Both teams lost last time out, with Newcastle going down 4-0 at home to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest beaten 2-1 at Fulham. Their defeat to City means the Mapgies have lost three of their last four Premier League matches. Meanwhile, Forest have lost their last two away Premier League matches. So neither side will go into Sunday's match at St James' Park in great form.

Forest proved they had bouncebackability a few weeks ago when they lost 5-0 to Bournemouth then beat Brighton 7-0 the following week. Can they beat Newcastle and condemn Eddie Howe's men to three consecutive home defeats in the league? The 16/54.20 is tempting for the away win. However, we will play a little safer and take Forest double chance.

Nottingham Forest have netted the opening goal in more Premier League games than any other side in 2024-25 (19). Chris Wood, who has 29 goals in 41 appearances under Nuno Espirito Santo, is having a brilliant season and when the teams met here last term scored a hat-trick. Back Wood to be the first goalscorer.

Recommended Bet Back Nottm Forest Double Chance and Wood for first goalscorer SBK 17/2

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League home games against Liverpool (W8 D6) and that defeat came in 2015. The league leaders may go into this one feeling more confident than they have for many seasons, especially as they won the corresponding fixture 2-0 at Anfield.

That Liverpool victory occurred during City's disastrous run up to Christmas when they picked up just four points in eight matches. They have since taken 17 points from eight (W5 D2 L1) so should relish the chance to dent Liverpool's title bid on Sunday. Whether Pep Guardiola's men will have enough to win, especially after their midweek trip to play Real Madrid in the Bernabeu, is another matter. But we like the chances of both teams scoring and a bet on over 3.5 goals appeals.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been involved in more Premier League goals against Pep Guardiola's Man City (since 2016-17) than any other player (13 - 8 goals, 5 assists). In his current form, it is hard to ignore him.