Tavernier and Emerson appeal in shots markets

Data looks great for fouls from Bowen and Cook

Back five-legged Bet Builder at around 6/1 7.00

West Ham v Bournemouth

Thursday February 1

Live on TNT Sports 2

January ended with a 93rd-minute goal denying us a much-needed profit so turning the page to a new month can hopefully work its magic. Well, fingers crossed any way...

We focus on a Premier League game featuring two sides performing badly when it comes to denying the opposition shots.

Both West Ham and Bournemouth are in the top seven for shots conceded, the Hammers sitting a surprising third in that list.

That immediately helps get Marus Tavernier onto our Bet Builder coupon.

He's a player I've followed personally for shots in recent months and while his price has contracted over that period. with the layers finally realising he's playing a lot further forward than in the past, he keeps on delivering for 2+ shots backers.

Tavernier has now landed that bet in eight of his last nine starts, often taking 3+ shots, while last Thursday he managed three in a brief substitute appearance against Swansea in the FA Cup.

For a bit of value, it's also worth adding West Ham's Emerson Palmieri for 1+ shot.

With West Ham at home and expected to set the tempo, he should get forward from left-back. He's delivered a shot in seven of his last 10.

Another overpriced selection worth backing comes in the fouls market where Jarrod Bowen is 1/21.50 for 1+ foul, despite having landed this in 14 of his last 15 games.

Bowen had a similar run last season and the forward can be penalised at least once here by referee Tim Robinson, who is above average for the league in terms of fouls per game.

For Bournemouth, Lewis Cook has committed 1+ foul in 13 of his last 16 starts - and one of the misses saw him limp off after 29 minutes.

This looks a tricky game for the defensive midfielder with Mohammed Kudus set to return for the hosts, along with the battling Edson Alvarez, while Tomas Soucek is a player who tends to draw a few fouls.

Talking of fouls drawn, I'll complete the Bet Builder by backing Ryan Christie to be fouled at least once, something that's happened in 13 of his 14 games.

That's a pretty strong set of data for a five-legged Bet Builder which pays north of 6/17.00, although the obvious danger is that one of the quintet only makes the bench.

With players coming on as subs deemed runners, you may want to wait until the teams are announced before placing your bet.