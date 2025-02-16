Bet Builder Tips: Two to back on Sunday including Son to assist Spurs win at 13/1

Wolves to get on scoresheet in Anfield Bet Builder at 4/1 5.00

Liverpool have won 15 of their last 16 Premier League meetings with Wolves and, with the Reds top of the table, and the Old Gold in a relegation battle, it will be a surprise if the hosts do not continue their excellent record on Sunday.

They have scored at least twice in each of their last nine Premier League home games (22 goals overall) and their forwards will be licking their lips against the top flight's third worst defence (52 conceded). Only Leicester City (32) have conceded more away goals in the Premier League this season than Wolves (28).

Mind you, Liverpool have conceded in their last four at home, so there is a compelling case for backing both teams to score. Cody Gakpo has scored in each of his last six Premier League starts at Anfield (7 goals), so let's back him to find the net.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool -1, BTTS 'Yes' and Gapko to score SBK 4/1

Tottenham and Manchester United, two teams that few would have expected to be in the bottom half of the table at this stage of the season, come into this match in 14th and 13th respectively. This season they have both been as dismal as each other.

Ange Postecoglou is 4/71.57 to be the next top flight manager to lose his job and Ruben Amorim, who only took over at Old Trafford three months ago, is already under pressure. Since Amorim's arrival in the Premier League, only five sides have picked up fewer points than United (14).

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against United (W2 D2) and won the reverse fixture 3-0. The Red Devils lost their last league match, 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace, although they did scrape a 1-0 win at Fulham prior to that.

It will be scrappy, there isn't a lot between the side, but we fancy Spurs to win by a tight margin. As for who might make the difference, it's worth noting that, after his assist for Pape Sarr's goal against Brentford, Son Heung-min became Tottenham's outright leading assister in the Premier League. Son has seven assists in the competition this season.