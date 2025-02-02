Bet Builder Tips: Three to back on Sunday including Arsenal v Man City 7/1 treble

Quiet first-half key to Man Utd v Crystal Palace double at 4/1 5.00

This is exactly the kind of fixture Manchester United have struggled with under Ruben Amorim, taking on a team that will be happy to sit back for long periods at Old Trafford. Their opponents on Sunday, Crystal Palace, have won four of their last five away Premier League matches (D1), taking more away points than anyone else since the start of December (13).

United have failed to score in the first half of 17 of their 23 Premier League games this season, the most of any side and that may be an angle we can exploit by backing the half-time draw. Palace's last three league matches have been goalless at half-time. Only three players have created more chances in the Premier League this season than Bruno Fernandes, so we will take him to score or assist.

Recommended Bet Back HT Draw and Fernandes score or assist SBK 4/1

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is under pressure but his team are looking to complete the league double over Brentford for the first time, following their 3-1 win against the Bees in September. Spurs may be going to the G-Tech Stadium at the right time as Brentford are winless in their last four there.

The Bees have gone 13 without a clean sheet at home but they are the Premier League's leading scorers on home soil this season (29), so we will back both teams to score. On top of that, Brentford and Tottenham are two of three teams, along with Wolves, whose games have seen 80+ goals in the Premier League this season (83 for Spurs, 82 for Brentford). The Bees have faced the most shots (429) while only four teams have had more shots than Spurs (333).

Recommended Bet Back Both teams to score in first half and Spurs to have 6+ shots SBK 7/2

Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 Premier League matches (W8 D5) and have won the most points of any side

from MD11 onwards (29). Manchester City, meanwhile, have steadied the ship after their absymal form in the run-up to Christmas and are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W4 D2).

City's second-half of the season runs are legendary and they have lost just one of their last 40 Premier League matches played from January until the end of the campaign (W33 D6). Combine this with Arsenal's formidable strength at home and the draw holds some appeal.

Erling Haaland has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances for City, two more

than he'd managed in his previous 13 games combined (3). We will back the Norwegian to find the net again in a match which should see goals at both ends.