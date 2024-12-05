English Premier League

Premier League Tips: Two Bet Builders for Thursday including a 15/2 play at the Cottage

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
Will Ange's Spurs return to winning ways at Bournemouth?

Two matches on Thursday conclude the Premier League midweek action and we have Bet Builder tips for both including a tricky looking away trip for inconsistent Tottenham...

  • Two Premier League Bet Builders to back on Thursday

  • Fulham and Brighton draw backed at 15/28.50

  • Kluivert tipped to strike against Spurs in a 5/23.50 double

19:30 - Fulham v Brighton

Two teams that have given their fans plenty to cheer so far this season meet at Craven Cottage. Tenth-placed Fulham are unbeaten in all eight of their Premier League games against fourth-placed Brighton (W4 D4).

Neither team, however, likes playing in midweek, with Fulham winning just one of their last six (D1 L4) such fixtures and Brighton failing to win any of their last six (L3D3). That makes backing the draw appealing.

Mind you, Brighton have won three of their six on the road this season (D1L2), so Fulham will need to be resolute to stop them. The hosts have conceded in each of their last 10 Premier League home games, shipping 20 goals in total in this run.

Fulham's Harry Wilson, meanwhile, has been involved in four goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Brighton (2 goals, 2 assists), scoring and assisting in a 3-0 win in this exact fixture last season.

Recommended Bet

Back Draw, BTTS and Wilson to score or assist

SBK15/2

20:15 - Bournemouth v Tottenham

Tottenham squandered the buzz they generated when winning 4-0 at Manchester City by following up with a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham. Now Spurs travel to Bournemouth for a tricky Thursday night assignment.

Ange Postecoglou will be disheartened to learn that Spurs have lost four of their last five Premier League games played on a Thursday (D1). The Cherries, meanwhile, enjoy a Thursday night out, going unbeaten in all four of their Premier League games played on Thursdays (W1 D3).

Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their last 24 Premier League games played outside of London and we expect them to find the net at the Vitality Stadium. For Bournemouth, Justin Kluivert has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances (5 goals, 1 assist) and struck a hat-trick of penalties last time out in the 4-2 win at Wolves.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals and Kluivert to score

SBK5/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

