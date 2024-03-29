Man City v Arsenal: 27/1 shot leads five big Bet Builders for title showdown

Man City v Arsenal

Sunday 31 March, 4:30pm kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

The Premier League is back with a bang on Sunday as title rivals Man City and Arsenal clash at the Etihad in what could be a pivotal game in the season.

Pep Guardiola and his old apprentice Mikel Arteta lock horns with the Gunners holding an ever-so-slighr advantage, but looking a more serious challenger to their title this season than last.

So who will come out on top and who will star in what could be a Super Sunday classic? Let's see if we can find a winning Bet Builder for the big game...

City too good Bet Builder

Man City are unbeaten at the Etihad with the joint-best home defensive record alongside Liverpool - and they've won their last eight meeting with Arsenal at the Etihad.

City are 20/231.87 for another home win - which they've managed with a clean sheet in four of the last five - Arsenal finally scored for the first time in five trips last time here in a 4-1 loss.

Over 2.5 goals is 8/111.73 and has landed in seven of the last eight head-to-heads in Manchester. City have defensive injuries so will likely need to score a few to win this.

Erling Haaland has gone four games for club and country without a goal - his joint longest streak of the season - and he ended the last by scoring twice, so adding him at 16/54.20 first goalscorer is a must.

And who supplies the bullets for Haaland? Kevin De Bruyne of course, who despite injury has 13 assists in 14 games and skipped international duty to get back to fitness. He's 6/42.50 to lay on yet another goal.

Back Man City win, over 2.5 goals, Haaland first goal & De Bruyne assist @ 15/116.00 Bet here

Gunners grab glory Bet Builder

The Gunners are 29/10 for a first win at Man City since 2015 but they did win the reverse fixture and Guardiola could well be without Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Manuel Akanji so his defence could be stretched.

They'll still dominate the ball so City shouldn't concede too many chances, and Arsenal have a fantastic defence themselves - both sides conceding just 25 between them this season. So we'll back under 2.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Martin Odegaard has 10 goals and seven assists this season, with more in away games than at home, so the 13/53.60 on a goal or assist for Arsenal's captain fantastic is worth a look to complete a big-priced treble.

Back Arsenal to win, under 2.5 goals & Odegaard goal or assist @ 27/128.00 Bet here

The draw Bet Builder

The stakes are so high we can't rule out the draw at 27/103.70 right? City have injuries but Arsenal may still not fully believe they can win here - and they'd see a draw as a positive enough result.

Eight of the 10 draws these two have had this season have been against Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea so it'd follow that theme, while they've all been score draws so both teams to score at 13/20 is easy enough to add.

There were five cards in the reverse fixture but we'll go for at least one more here, in the form of both teams getting over 2.5 cards considering we're at the sharp end of the season and this being such a huge game.

Back a score draw & both teams over 2.5 cards @ 16/117.00 Bet here

Foul play Bet Builder

Let's get into the player props now, and firstly fouls as both sides aren't scared of getting stuck in, especially Rodri who is 10/111.91 for 2+ fouls which given the opposition seems almost nailed-on.

By far City's most fouled player is Phil Foden, who played twice for England but has been in good a run of form for Guardiola not to play him.

Foden has been fouled at least twice in his last four league games and is 8/111.73 to be fouled 2+ times by Arsenal - following the three fouls on him at the Emirates.

For Arsenal, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka are the top two in the squad for both fouls conceded and made on them - and I see no reason why Havertz won't repeat his 2+ fouls both for and against here as he's managed in seven games this season.

Saka has been fouled a whopping 50 times this season, and with City having defensive issues then 3+ fouls on Saka is definitely in play at 11/102.11.

Back Havertz/Rodri 2+ fouls, Havertz/Foden fouled 2+ times & Saka fouled 3+ times @ 19/120.00 Bet here

Big Shots Bet Builder

There's far too much attacking talent on display for us not to have a Bet Builder based on shots on target - starting .

Leandro Trossard has one of the best shots on target per 90 minutes ratios in the Arsenal squad, so we'll back the Belgian for 1+ shot on target at 5/61.84.

Arsenal skipper Odegaard is also 5/61.84 and also worth backing as the man often to step up in the big games,

For City, Kevin De Bruyne is another 5/61.84 shot who should have plenty of attempts at goal, while Jeremy Doku has hit the target in his last four City games so gets the nod at 10/111.91 for another 1+ shot on target.

And just to add more value, we'll take Rodri for 1+ shot on target at 13/102.30 as he's actually fourth in the City squad for hitting the target this season with 26.

Back Trossard, Odegaard, Doku, De Bruyne & Rodri 1+ shot on target @ 25/126.00 Bet here

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!



