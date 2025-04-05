Bet Builder Tips: Four to back on Sunday including derby revenge for Guardiola

Wissa backed in west London derby bet builder at 13/2 7.50

Spurs to scrape win and Liverpool to march on toward title

Guardiola to beat Amorim at the third attempt

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Brentford are winless in their last four home league games against Chelsea (D2 L2) and the Blues will look to do the double over their west London rivals after winning the reverse fixture 2-1. Brentford are the only side without a home Premier League clean sheet this season and have gone 16 at the G-Tech in the league without a shutout.

Chelsea have lost their last four on the road, while Brentford have gone seven home Premier League games without a win (D2 L5), so it is difficult to back either side in the match odds with any confidence. The draw may represent value, with goals for both teams.

Yoane Wissa has had a hand in 13 goals in his last 14 home Premier League appearances (11 goals, 2 assists), while the Brentford forward scored the Bees' second goal in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on home

soil last season. We take him to score or assist.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and Wissa to score or assist SBK 13/2

None of Tottenham's last 15 Premier League home games against Southampton has finished level (W12 L3) and, if that run is to continue, it is difficult to see past the home win. Tottenham won the reverse fixture 5-0 in December, with all five goals coming in the first half. At home, however, Spurs have won one of their last 10 Premier League matches (D3 L6). We believe the hosts can improve that run here but the margin of victory may not be as emphatic as it was at St Mary's.

Tottenham Hotspur have shipped 26 home Premier League goals this season, only ever conceding more in five campaigns on home soil. In their last away match, Southampton managed to get on the scoresheet at Anfield, and they did at Old Trafford too, so we will back both teams to score.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham and BTTS SBK 1/1

Liverpool edged closer to the Premier League with a 1-0 win in a hard-fought Merseyside derby on Wednesday. Could Fulham, who lost at Arsenal the previous evening, take advantage of any tiredness in the Reds ranks? History does not indicate so, as Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six away league games against Fulham (W4 D2).

On top of this, Liverpool have scored 38 goals in 15 away Premier League matches this season, an average of 2.53 goals per game. They should be backed to be relentless here against a Fulham side that have not won consecutive home league games for over a year.

Mohamed Salah has had a hand in exactly two goals in each of his last four away Premier League appearances. We will back him for one here.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, BTTS 'No' and Salah score or assist SBK 7/2

When Manchester United won the reverse fixture 2-1 in dramatic circumstances, their fans hope it was a turning point for the Red Devils under Ruben Amorim. It was anything but. Now defeat to Manchester City here, off the back of Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, will pile the pressure on the Portuguese who this week admitted he might not get a long time to turnaround United's fortunes.

Manchester City have won more Premier League away games against Manchester United than any other side (9). Five of their nine wins have come under Pep Guardiola, the most of any visiting manager in the competition. United have picked up just two points in eight Premier League home games this season against sides starting the day in the top-half (D2 L6).

On the other hand, City have lost six of their last 11 away Premier League matches (W3 D2) and Amorim has won both meetings with City in all competitions this season, beating them in the Champions League with Sporting CP and the Premier League with United. That shows that he knows how to beat Guardiola but, by now, it could also mean that the Catalan, who is still the shrewdest manager in the league, has had time to figure out how to end that run. We will back him to do it with an away victory on Sunday.